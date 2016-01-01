Skip to main content

Socially Responsible portfolio

Our Socially Responsible Investing (SRI) portfolio maximizes returns, minimizes fees, and helps you invest without compromising on what matters to you.

Invest in a greener, more equitable world

Meeting the highest standards

Our funds are aligned with temperature-change goals of the IEA Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) and the Paris Agreement. The bonds in our SRI portfolio are certified by the Climate Bond Initiative.

Even more responsible than most funds

Some SRI portfolios invest in the “least bad” companies. We go a step further by eliminating the top 25% carbon-emitters in each industry, and every company in our fund has 25%, or at least 3, women on their board of directors.

Diversified and built for growth

Our proprietary ETFs (WSRI and WSRD) are screened for environmental and social impact, while remaining as diversified as possible. And to balance against risk, the Wealthsimple Green Bond ETF (WSGB) is a collection of bonds that support various green initiatives around the world.

Performance over time

Designed for investors who don’t plan to withdraw in the next 9+ years. If you can bear fluctuations and understand that there might be short-term periods of poor performance, this portfolio could be for you.

$0$200K$400K$600K$800K$1M$1.2M$1.4M
Total returns
NaN%
Annualized returns
NaN%
Starting balance
$0
Ending balance
$0

Asset classes

Allocation

80.00%
40.00%
40.00%

17.50%
5.00%
12.50%

Gold

2.50%

Fees

Management Expense Ratio (MER)
0.22%
Management Fee
0.50%

All returns data are hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only. Returns are not indicative of expected or estimated return rates. See disclaimer.

See the big picture

Riskier portfolios are prone to swings in the short-term, but tend to have higher expected returns in the long run. No matter what your risk level, it’s typically best to stay invested over time.

Growth

Balanced

Conservative

Range of annualized portfolio returns

30%
15%
0%
-15%
-30%
1 year
1Y
3 years
3Y
5 years
5Y
10 years
10Y

Data is hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only. Range is not indicative of expected or estimated return rates. See disclaimer

A socially responsible portfolio that puts your money to work

Automatic rebalancing

We regularly rebalance your portfolio based on deposits, withdrawals, overall performance, and changes in your goals to ensure that your asset allocation stays consistent.

Advanced portfolio construction

Companies in the index are weighted by risk, not market capitalization. Stocks raking in the bottom quartile for quality, value, and momentum are automatically excluded from your portfolio.

Dividend reinvestment

We’ll keep track of your dividends, and immediately reinvest them to purchase the ETFs that are underweight in your portfolio.

Photo of a Wealthsimple advisor

Zoe Wolpert, Advisor, CIM® (Chartered Investment Manager)

Human help when you need it

Once you reach $100,000 with Wealthsimple, you’ll have access to a team of advisors who will help answer any questions – no matter how complex.

Our team is also here to guide you through every step of transferring your portfolio from another institution.

Contact our team

Invest accounting to your values

Withstand market highs and lows with a socially responsible portfolio, tailored to you and your financial goals.

