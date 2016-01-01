Socially Responsible portfolio
Our Socially Responsible Investing (SRI) portfolio maximizes returns, minimizes fees, and helps you invest without compromising on what matters to you.
Invest in a greener, more equitable world
Meeting the highest standards
Our funds are aligned with temperature-change goals of the IEA Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) and the Paris Agreement. The bonds in our SRI portfolio are certified by the Climate Bond Initiative.
Even more responsible than most funds
Some SRI portfolios invest in the “least bad” companies. We go a step further by eliminating the top 25% carbon-emitters in each industry, and every company in our fund has 25%, or at least 3, women on their board of directors.
Diversified and built for growth
Our proprietary ETFs (WSRI and WSRD) are screened for environmental and social impact, while remaining as diversified as possible. And to balance against risk, the Wealthsimple Green Bond ETF (WSGB) is a collection of bonds that support various green initiatives around the world.
Performance over time
Designed for investors who don’t plan to withdraw in the next 9+ years. If you can bear fluctuations and understand that there might be short-term periods of poor performance, this portfolio could be for you.
- Total returns
- NaN%
- Annualized returns
- NaN%
- Starting balance
- $0
- Ending balance
- $0
All returns data are hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only. Returns are not indicative of expected or estimated return rates. See disclaimer.
See the big picture
Riskier portfolios are prone to swings in the short-term, but tend to have higher expected returns in the long run. No matter what your risk level, it’s typically best to stay invested over time.
- Green lines
Growth
- Blue lines
Balanced
- Red lines
Conservative
Range of annualized portfolio returns
Data is hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only. Range is not indicative of expected or estimated return rates. See disclaimer
A socially responsible portfolio that puts your money to work
Automatic rebalancing
We regularly rebalance your portfolio based on deposits, withdrawals, overall performance, and changes in your goals to ensure that your asset allocation stays consistent.
Advanced portfolio construction
Companies in the index are weighted by risk, not market capitalization. Stocks raking in the bottom quartile for quality, value, and momentum are automatically excluded from your portfolio.
Dividend reinvestment
We’ll keep track of your dividends, and immediately reinvest them to purchase the ETFs that are underweight in your portfolio.
Human help when you need it
Once you reach $100,000 with Wealthsimple, you’ll have access to a team of advisors who will help answer any questions – no matter how complex.
Our team is also here to guide you through every step of transferring your portfolio from another institution.
Invest accounting to your values
Withstand market highs and lows with a socially responsible portfolio, tailored to you and your financial goals.