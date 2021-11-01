Buy Fantom in Canada
Fantom made simple
Everything you need to know about Fantom and how to start investing in it.
Current Price
$0.24 CAD
+$0.00 (0.78%) past 24 hours
- Market Cap
- $766,516,200.31
- Circulating Supply
- $2,803,634,835
- 24h low - high range
- 0.2385606 - 0.2582752
Fantom 101
Ethereum is the reigning champ of the smart contracts platform. But it’s an aging regent, and lots of people find its transactions too slow and expensive. Challengers like Fantom, Solana and Cardano have sprung up to best Ethereum at its own game, each promising low transaction costs and staggering levels of throughput without sacrificing on security.
Fantom uses something called a directed acyclic graph blockchain, which expresses transactions as a graph of hashes. It also uses its own consensus mechanism called Lachesis, a way of processing transactions faster than other systems of its kind by having validators confirm transactions independently of one another.
All of these new technologies are fancy ways of justifying Fantom’s fast speeds and low costs; transactions are near instant and cost a fraction of a fraction of a penny. Practically, all this means that decentralized finance applications, like NFTs, lending protocols and decentralized exchanges, are cheap and quick to use on Fantom.
A coin called FTM powers the network. It works a little like how Ethereum and Bitcoin work on their own blockchains: you cover the cost of sending a transaction in FTM, and this money goes to the people who validate those transactions. This process is called mining on Bitcoin, since it involves the creation of new Bitcoin with powerful computers. But on Fantom, and other blockchains like it (the technical term is proof-of-stake), it’s called staking, since those who own lots of coins get first right to validate transactions.
What can you do with Fantom?
Fantom (FTM) is the native currency of the Fantom blockchain. You can also help process transactions by staking Fantom. For doing so, you’ll earn more Fantom. Transactions on Fantom aren’t necessarily as simple as moving the coin between wallets: like Ethereum, the Fantom blockchain supports smart contracts, automated bits of blockchain code that power decentralized applications. You can also spend FTM within decentralized finance applications that are native to Fantom.
Is Fantom a smart investment?
Crypto carries risks — but generally speaking, our advice (regardless of whether you’re investing in Fantom or stocks) is: never invest what you can’t afford to lose. The smartest way to grow your money long term is with a diversified, low-cost portfolio that tracks the market.
FAQs
Fantom is a smart contract-enabled blockchain, a little like Ethereum, Solana or Cardano. Smart contracts allow for the creation of decentralized applications (dApps), like decentralized exchanges and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). A coin called FTM serves as the backbone of the network: it’s used for paying transactions, voting on how the network should be run and for securing the network through staking. You can also use it within dApps that run on the Fantom blockchain.
There’s a total supply of 3.175 billion tokens, of which 2.55 billion are in circulation as of November 1, 2021. This is a hard cap; according to the team, it “always will be”. Once the remaining tokens have been given out, no more FTM can be created. This limits inflation.
You can spend FTM on processing transactions on the Fantom blockchain, just like you’d use ETH to send your Ethereum transactions or BTC to move Bitcoin between wallets. You can also spend FTM within decentralized applications on Fantom, vote on governance proposals to upgrade the network, or lock it up to earn rewards for processing transactions.
Yep! When you open a Wealthsimple Crypto account, you can get started with anywhere from $1 to $1,500 instantly.
Generally speaking, the CRA treats cryptocurrencies as a commodity. Here’s what they say:
Any income from transactions involving cryptocurrency is generally treated as business income or as a capital gain, depending on the circumstances. Similarly, if earnings qualify as business income or as a capital gain then any losses are treated as business losses or capital losses.
Always keep solid records of any Fantom transactions. If you use Wealthsimple Crypto to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, we’ll generate some of those tax documents for you.
Fantom’s current market cap is 766,516,200.
The current price for Fantom in Canadian dollars is $0.24.
A crypto wallet — often called a “hot wallet” — is a location for holding crypto “on-chain” (i.e. linked to the blockchain versus off-chain cold storage.) Many users use wallet applications to help them manage their blockchain addresses, since each chain uses its own addresses.