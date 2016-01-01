Ethereum — or Ether — is the native asset of the Ethereum network. It’s currently the second most valuable cryptocurrency by market cap in the world (after bitcoin.)

The Ethereum network was created in 2013 by Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin. It was built off existing blockchain principles to execute secure, anonymous transactions with cryptocurrency.

So, why the hype?

In a nutshell: Ethereum’s blockchain is more like a platform for cryptocurrency. Think of it like the foundation for a bunch of different coins and crypto applications. Ether (ETH) is the gas that fuels the Ethereum network.

Ether is tradable, but it’s important to note that it is more than just a simple cryptocurrency: it is a feature of a larger project that aims to create a global, decentralized blockchain network.