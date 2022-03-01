USDC, also known as USD Coin, is a cryptocurrency pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar. It’s part of a class of cryptocurrencies known as stablecoins, which are directly tied to fiat currencies to allow people to hold and use crypto without worrying about the volatility. As long as the U.S. dollar stays stable, so does the USDC.

Although USDC started life on Ethereum, it has since branched to other blockchains including Algorand, Solana, Stellar, Tron, Hedera Hashgraph, Avalanche and Flow. That means you can use USDC to hold a stable value of $1 across multiple blockchains.

With a market capitalization of $58 billion as of March 1, 2022, USDC is the second-largest stablecoin after Tether (USDT), which has a market capitalization of $70 billion. Functionally, the coins are quite similar — they have both historically provided pegs to the U.S. dollar — and both were created by companies. In USDC’s case, it’s maintained by Centre, a consortium led by crypto exchange behemoth Coinbase and crypto payments company Circle. USDT is maintained by Tether, the sister company of the Bitfinex crypto platform.

Both are also backed by deposits of U.S. dollars and use their cash deposits to invest in stable financial instruments. USDC is backed entirely by cash and debt instruments, while USDT is backed by cash, commercial paper and other money market instruments, plus a smattering of crypto holdings and loans. But there is a major difference: USDC claims to be backed by 100% of cash and U.S. debt, while Tether held $24.2 billion in indeterminate commercial paper, as of December 2021.

Both of these coins differ from decentralized stablecoins like DAI, which pegs their coin to the U.S. dollar through code and complicated monetary mechanisms.