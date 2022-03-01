DAI is a cryptocurrency that is pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar. The token is what’s known as a stablecoin. Unlike so many volatile cryptocurrencies, DAI aims to stay at a steely $1 value at all times.

The Ethereum-based token is rather different from more popular stablecoins like USDC and Tether, which maintain their peg to the U.S. dollar through claimed deposits of real money and loans. The companies that run those coins hold most of their cash in stable financial instruments, like money market funds, treasury bonds and commercial instruments.

By contrast, DAI is decentralized: no single entity is responsible for ensuring that the coin maintains its price of $1. Instead, DAI maintains its peg through a complicated system of overcollateralized loans. The coin is created whenever people want to borrow it via MakerDAO, the decentralized lending protocol responsible for DAI.

An overcollateralized loan is a loan in which the collateral is worth more than the loan itself. This ensures that even volatile cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, can be used to back DAI: even if the value of ether in reserve tanks, the theory goes, there should still be more than enough to cover the value of the DAI. When each loan is repaid, the related DAI is destroyed, keeping the token’s supply constantly in flux.

The collateralization ratio for the cheapest Ethereum deposit is set at 170%, meaning that $170 of Ethereum will allow you to withdraw $100 of DAI. If the price of Ethereum crashes, this loan will be liquidated, and you’ll have to pay a penalty fee. On the surface, this seems like a terrible deal: why would someone borrow $170 of Ethereum to receive just $100 of DAI, plus the threat of liquidation (and an associated penalty fee) if ETH crashes?

The main reason is that by taking out DAI, you’re putting your other cryptocurrency, in this case, ETH, to work. You could borrow $100 of DAI, sell it for ETH, and then deposit that ETH in the MakerDAO vault to borrow even more DAI. So long as ETH increases in value, you can essentially leverage your ETH position within MakerDAO’s decentralized lending protocol.

Alternatively, you could put all that DAI to work in another decentralized lending protocol that might pay outsized yields on your deposits. In effect, MakerDAO lets you earn income from decentralized finance protocols by taking out a loan to increase the size of your initial investment.

This model has remained relatively robust since DAI’s creation in December 2017. However, when the coronavirus pandemic caused an economic crash in March 2020, DAI almost slipped from its $1 peg, and the people who ran it — those who hold lots of Maker governance tokens — allowed it to be backed by USDC, a centralized stablecoin. Since the flash crash, the coin has reduced its USDC backing.