Current Price
$1.52 CAD
+$0.00 (0.13%) past 24 hours
- Market Cap
- $1,505,091,258.56
- Circulating Supply
- $368,593,750
- 24h low - high range
- $1.45 - $1.55
ApeCoin 101
Launched on March 17, 2022, ApeCoin, also known as APE, is the ERC-20 utility and governance token of the ApeCoin DAO. Although it’s owned by the DAO, APE is associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), a collection of 10,000 NFTs created by Yuga Labs. BAYC are considered one of the top NFT projects in the crypto space, consistently ranking near the top of NFT marketplaces such as Opensea (rank #1 as of March 2022).
ApeCoin is a governance token, meaning APE holders can vote to alter the protocol that determines the token’s parameters. Each APE token holder therefore has a stake in the development of ApeCoin, voting on decisions in the DAO regarding governance rules, partnerships, projects, ecosystem fund allocation, and beyond. After these decisions are made, an organization called the APE Foundation is tasked to administer them.
As ApeCoin is an open-source ERC-20 associated with the Yuga Labs’ BAYC ecosystem, its main goal is to empower the creation and expansion of web3 communities via four participatory mechanisms: governance (which we covered above), access (APE token holders get access to exclusive events, merchandise, games, and more), incentivization (third-party developers who own ApeCoin can include APE avatars in their games, apps, and services), and as a unit of account (token holders can use ApeCoin as a cryptocurrency without any centralized intermediaries).
Other coins
What can you do with ApeCoin?
Because it’s an ERC-20 token, APE can be used for payments within participating Web3 apps of all sorts, including those created by third-parties that have no relation to Yuga Labs or BAYC. Developers can use APE within their services, products, and games, and thereby take part in the BAYC ecosystem.
Yuga Labs is also working on developing its own play-to-earn game in partnership with the development studio nWay, and ApeCoin is anticipated to be used for in-game transactions. APE holders get an open and shared currency that they can use without any centralized intermediaries. As we mentioned above, APE owners also get exclusive access and merch, and they can vote on proposed changes to the protocols that govern the token’s parameters.
And of course, as with other digital currencies, you can use APE to speculate, trading or holding it on many crypto platforms and brokerages, including Wealthsimple.
Is ApeCoin a smart investment?
Crypto carries risks — but generally speaking, our advice (regardless of whether you’re investing in ApeCoin or stocks) is: never invest what you can’t afford to lose. The smartest way to grow your money long term is with a diversified, low-cost portfolio that tracks the market.
FAQs
ApeCoin is an Ethereum-based utility and governance token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), a famous NFT project created by Yuga Labs. ApeCoin is an open-source project, will be used for culture, gaming and commerce to promote creation and expansion of a decentralized community building at the forefront of web3. APE is owned and operated by ApeCoin DAO, a new decentralized autonomous organization where every APE holder gets to vote on proposed changes to protocols.
The total supply of ApeCoin is fixed at 1 billion tokens. As of March 21, 2022, there are around 277 million APE tokens in circulation. The entire token supply will be distributed among five groups: 16% to Yuga Labs and charity, 8% to BAYC founders, 14% to launch contributors, 15% airdropped to BAYC NFT holders, and 47% will be released over the next 48 months as part of the DAO’s “ecosystem fund”.
As ApeCoin is a governance and utility token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), APE token holders can buy new services and goods with the token without centralized intermediaries, such as exclusive merchandise, events, and play-to-earn games that utilize APE as its official currency like upcoming Bored Ape blockchain game being developed by BAYC and nWay. Additionally, in Benji Bananas game by Animoca Brands, APE is accepted for in-game purchases.
Yep! When you open a Wealthsimple Crypto account, you can get started with anywhere from $1 to $1,500 instantly.
Generally speaking, the CRA treats cryptocurrencies as a commodity. Here’s what they say:
Any income from transactions involving cryptocurrency is generally treated as business income or as a capital gain, depending on the circumstances. Similarly, if earnings qualify as business income or as a capital gain then any losses are treated as business losses or capital losses.
Always keep solid records of any ApeCoin transactions. If you use Wealthsimple Crypto to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, we’ll generate some of those tax documents for you.
ApeCoin’s current market cap is 1,505,091,259.
The current price for ApeCoin in Canadian dollars is $1.52.
