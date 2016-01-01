The Graph, or GRT, is a cryptocurrency that powers a protocol designed for indexing blockchain data. Because all blockchains are different and methods for indexing data diverge, blockchain data is a pain to navigate for data scientists. The Graph standardizes the process, making it easier to perform advanced searches or determine relationships in large amounts of data.

The protocol functions like a decentralized API, and has already proven invaluable for decentralized finance protocols like SushiSwap or Curve. These decentralized APIs are called ‘subgraphs’, and decentralized applications can interface with them through The Graph’s proprietary language, GraphQL.

The thing that distinguishes these “decentralized” APIs from regular APIs is that these searches aren’t provided by the protocol itself but by a decentralized network of computers, whom the network incentivizes to do good work by dangling Ethereum-based cryptocurrency tokens, known as GRT, before them.

Network operators in The Graph can play multiple roles. Some actors index the data, some ‘invest’ in indexers to fund their data-driven expeditions, and others propose new data to sort into subgraphs. All this work is in service of earning GRT, paid by those who want the data curated. Although GRT is a fungible Ethereum-based token, The Graph sorts data on many more blockchains, including Polkadot, NEAR, Solana and Celo.