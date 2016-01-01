Aave is a decentralized lending protocol. It lets you borrow and lend cryptocurrencies without the need for an intermediary, like a loans company. While a regular loan might take weeks to process at a main street bank, and is subject to all sorts of prejudices and checks, crypto loans take minutes and don’t require any form of identification.

Aave is the most popular decentralized lending protocol as of October 2021, with $18 billion locked up in its protocols as of October 2021. (Aave battles for the title of ‘largest non-custodial crypto lender’ with Maker and Compound, who control $17 billion and $11 billion respectively, according to DeFi Pulse).

This process is so efficient that Aave popularised something called a “flash loan”, which is where you can take out huge cryptocurrency loans, so long as you can prove that you can pay back the loan within a single transaction. This technique is popular with hackers, who often take out flash loans to overload other decentralized finance protocols and steal crypto locked up within them.

Aave’s token, also known as Aave (and formerly LEND), is its governance token. This means that you can use it as a voting chip in Aave’s governance module to vote on upgrades to the protocol. However, AAVE is not just a governance token. You can trade it for speculative purposes and earn it by using the protocol. This process is called liquidity mining—think of it like earning loyalty points at the supermarket, but then imagine that you can sell those loyalty points.