Polygon, formerly known as MATIC, is a scaling solution that takes the load off the overburdened Ethereum blockchain. The Ethereum blockchain launched in 2015 as the first blockchain to support smart contracts, or self-enforcing bits of blockchain code, that power a panoply of decentralized applications.This idea caught on, so much so that Ethereum now struggles to handle all the demand.

It can cost as much as $60 to swap a token on the Ethereum-based decentralized exchange Uniswap, for instance, and several hundred dollars to mint a piece of crypto NFT art.

Adding to that, the Ethereum blockchain only supports about 14 transactions per second. Compare that to estimations that Visa processes about 1,700 transactions per second, and Ethereum looks a little slow.

Polygon tries to make all of these problems go away. It collects batches of transactions, processes them on the Polygon blockchain, and then submits the data as a single transaction on the Ethereum blockchain. This saves money and reduces the load on the Ethereum blockchain.

Although Polygon started with Ethereum, it wants to expand its scaling services to other blockchains, and markets itself as a framework for an “internet of blockchains”. A coin called Polygon, also known by its ticker, MATIC, powers the whole thing. You can buy and hold it to speculate on its price, or stake it within Polygon to earn extra tokens.