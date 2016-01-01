Blockchains are not very good at speaking to one another. The Ethereum blockchain isn’t great at working with the Solana blockchain, which won’t compute with the Avalanche blockchain, and so on. And the Bitcoin blockchain? It’s off in the weeds somewhere, doing its own thing entirely.

This is fine if you are a business leader convinced that a single blockchain will corner the market. For long-term success, all you need to do is build your product on the winning blockchain and build a successful project. But for others who are interested in hedging their bets, they might build a project on multiple blockchains simultaneously. Hedging is expensive and time-consuming.

A network called Quant Network has built a blockchain system that allows developers to deploy their decentralized applications on multiple blockchains at the same time, thereby mitigating the risk that a business will hang its hat on a losing blockchain, and allowing a team to take advantage of the peculiarities that distinguish different blockchain networks.

Founded in 2015 by Gilbert Verdian, Colin Paterson and Paolo Tasca and funded by an $11 million token sale, the Quant protocol developed a blockchain operating system called Overledger that lets blockchains work with one another. Overledger isn’t a blockchain; it’s more like an operating system, or a marketplace of apps connected through APIs. Developers verified by Overledger are recognizable across the entire network. Their decentralized applications can be queried by Overledger’s REST API gateway, regardless of which blockchain technology they rely on.

Smart contracts on Quant can be deployed across multiple blockchains at once as multi-DLT smart contracts (MAPPs), and with multi-ledger tokens (MLTs) — cryptocurrencies that operate on multiple blockchains and are backed by escrow accounts.

Quant itself is backed by its own cryptocurrency, QNT. The coin is used to buy licenses necessary to use the Quant platform, annual fees for running gateways, and as the currency of the Overledger network. Everyone who runs an API gateway on Overledger receives a kickback from the transaction fees spent by people using their gateway. As of March 2022, QNT has a market capitalization of $1.3 billion, making it a relatively minor cryptocurrency. (Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has a market cap of $738 billion.)

Quant is far from the only network working on crypto’s interoperability problem. Token bridges like Multichain, Wormhole and Ren allow you to seamlessly switch tokens between blockchains. Shared frameworks, like the Interblockchain Communication Protocol, allow blockchains built on the Cosmos framework to work with each other. And several blockchains are compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), meaning developers can deploy their decentralized applications on multiple blockchains without much extra work.

But one major benefit to Quant is that it is particularly good at connecting private blockchains to public ones. Unlike public blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum, on which anyone can set up a miner and send crypto between wallets, private blockchains are closed systems. Just a handful of businesses might be allowed to transact on them, and usually the businesses decide the validators. They allow for a greater degree of privacy and control over the network while allowing a certain amount of decentralization. Overledger is interoperable with several private blockchain networks, including ConsenSys’s Quorum network and R3’s Corda network.