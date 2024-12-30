1inch is a decentralized exchange aggregator. That’s a service that rifles through decentralized exchanges—non-custodial cryptocurrency exchanges—to try and secure you the best deal on a trade.

A brief primer: decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges operate in different ways, but generally the main ones maintain huge pools of cryptocurrency tokens that you can trade in and out of. If you want to swap ETH for DAI, you can add some ETH to the ETH/DAI pool and take out some DAI.

However, taking ETH out of the ETH/DAI pool will make the price of ETH in that specific pool slightly more expensive, with DAI becoming slightly cheaper as a result. Thankfully, there are lots of these pools—hundreds, in fact—and it might be possible to get a cheaper deal by trading in and out of a series of specific pools.

This is a pain to do by yourself, and the prices change so quickly that you can’t realistically get the best deal doing it manually. Aggregators like 1inch do all of that work for you.

1INCH is the platform’s governance token. That means that you can vote on proposals to upgrade the network. In addition, it functions as a way to incentivise new users, rewarding anyone who locks up the token, and repaying gas fees in 1INCH tokens over time if you hold enough.