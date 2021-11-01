Cardano, also known as ADA, is a blockchain that seeks to rival the market leading platform for programmable cryptocurrencies, Ethereum. Indeed, its leader is Charles Hoskinson, an Ethereum co-founder. Hoskinson left Ethereum following a dispute with co-founder Vitalik Buterin over whether to commercialize Ethereum, which was Hoskinson’s view, or to run it as a non-profit. Hoskinson is also CEO of Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), a software development company that builds on ADA.

Like Ethereum, Cardano supports smart contracts: self-enforcing bits of code that let you automate financial services without the need for intermediaries, like banks.

But Cardano iterates on Ethereum in a couple of key ways. First, it’s a proof-of-stake blockchain (something that Ethereum is moving towards but hasn’t completely reached), meaning that the network grants those with the most coins (rather than the beefiest computers) the right to validate transactions. Cardano’s validation algorithm is called Ouroboros. The Ouroboros algorithm makes Cardano, claims Hoskinson, lighting fast and cheap to use.

Second, Cardano updates its code based on peer-reviewed consensus. A team of academics pore over each submission to make sure that it’s squeaky clean, instead of letting anyone decide how to upgrade the protocol. Hoskinson says that this is more efficient.