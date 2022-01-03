Axie Infinity is the first play-to-earn video game developed by the Vietnamese studio Sky Mavis. It’s groundbreaking, using crypto and the blockchain to revolutionize gaming, and it’s already hugely popular. The Axie economy is worth several billion dollars, and members of some communities, particularly in the Philippines and Venezuela, have been able to make their living by playing it. Just as important, it’s a lot of fun.

In a conventional video game, no matter how many hours (or how much money) you spend playing, the only thing you get in return is the joy you experience while playing. With Axie Infinity, however, you also earn crypto. You’ll need to buy three monsters to get started. This can set you back up to a thousand dollars (or more), depending on the health of the market, but you can consider it an investment. These cute little monsters are actually NFTs, and you can use them to earn SLP and AXS, the game’s native tokens.

SLP stands for Smooth Love Potion. You earn it by completing quests, winning battles, and generating passive income for the land you create in the game. This SLP is worth real money. You can sell it on cryptocurrency exchanges or spend it on in-game purchases. You can also use it to breed your Axies, creating new ones that you can use in the game or sell to other players.

The AXS token — that’s the one you can trade on Wealthsimple — has a little more functionality than SLP. It serves as the governance token for Axie Infinity, meaning it allows you to take part in votes on how the game itself should be run. You earn more of it by playing the game, staking, and participating in those votes.