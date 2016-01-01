AVAX is the native token of Avalanche, a fast, cheap, smart contract-enabled blockchain that rivals Ethereum. These features are important, given that Ethereum chugs along at a painful 14 transactions per second, with each costing $200 or more in times of peak congestion. This makes Ethereum expensive for regular users, and thus potentially unsuitable for the wild world of DeFi. At some point — hopefully in the next coupe of years — Ethereum will be upgraded to the long-promised ETH2, addressing those speed and cost issues. Until then, the market is desperate for the solution that Avalanche (and many new blockchains including Solana and Polkadot) provide.

Under the hood, Avalanche is composed of three blockchains. The C-Chain is used for smart contracts and minting new tokens. DeFi protocols like Penguin Finance, Yield Yak and Trader Joe run on that blockchain. The X-Chain hosts AVAX, which is the equivalent of ETH on Ethereum. The P-Chain is used to confirm transactions on the Avalanche blockchain. Structuring the network this way is supposed to ensure that Avalanche stays lightning fast as it scales.

AVAX launched towards the end of 2020, and it grew immensely popular in 2021. The token rose from a price of $3.66 on January 1st to highs of $134 by the end of November. After crashing in late January, as of early March it was back to $73.