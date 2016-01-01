Think of your favourite cryptocurrency exchange. There’s a good chance that it’s run just like a company: staffed with hundreds of people wearing the same t-shirt and marching to the drum of their managers.

An exchange called Uniswap presents an alternative: instead of running a cryptocurrency exchange through a company, Uniswap offers a protocol that runs on code on the Ethereum blockchain, and anyone can propose how it’s run.

Uniswap is a popular example of what is known as a decentralized exchange—a non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange that’s run by its community. The token, which is known as UNI, is the currency the community uses to vote on decisions.

Uniswap operates a little differently to most cryptocurrency exchanges: Instead of trading directly with other users on an orderbook, you swap in and out of huge piles of tokens, known as liquidity pools. (The technical term for this kind of exchange is an automatic market maker).

Uniswap works according to a bonding curve—a mathematical concept that tracks the relationship between the supply of an asset and its price— to keep these pools balanced, so that it’s always efficient to trade on the exchange.