Current Price
$1,626.55 CAD
-$10.16 (-0.62%) past 24 hours
- Market Cap
- $1,587,935,161.07
- Total Supply
- 977,631
- 24h low - high range
- 1,600.03 - 1,692.47
- 7 day low - high range
- 1,580.70 - 2,059.78
- 52 week low - high range
- 965.08 - 5,127.94
Maker 101
Maker is a decentralized lending protocol that powers an algorithmic stablecoin called DAI. Think of it like a decentralized money market fund that uses lending markets to maintain the price by minting and burning coins. DAI is the largest algorithmic, or decentralized, stablecoin, by market capitalization.
Each DAI is backed by cryptocurrencies, including some centralised stablecoins—as of October 2021, $0.39 of USDC and $0.1 of WBTC (Wrapped Bitcoin), as well as $0.41 of ETH, the native cryptocurrency that powers the blockchain that houses Maker, Ethereum, and $0.1 in other cryptocurrencies. These allocations change over time.
DAI is what is known as an overcollateralised stablecoin, since its supply is far smaller than the value of the cryptocurrencies that back it. When you lend $150 in ETH, for instance, you can only borrow $100 in DAI. This is because ETH, plus the other assets backing DAI, are volatile and risky. The protocol needs that extra security to ensure that it can still maintain its peg in the event of an economic crash.
Because Maker is decentralized, it needed to create a way for its community to vote on how things should be run. For this reason, the team behind it decided to create MKR, or Maker tokens. MKR is what is known as a governance token. Among other things, MKR holders can vote to add another collateral asset, change the set of price feeds the protocol uses as a reference point, or trigger an emergency shutdown of the protocol.
MKR also plays another important role: to act as the last line of defense in the event of an economic crash. If ETH falls from $150 to $50, the protocol might not have enough money to pay back depositors. As a last resort, Maker could trigger a debt auction, where new MKR is minted and then sold for DAI until the shortfall is covered and everything is back to normal. Other lending markets, such as Aave, also use a governance token in emergencies.
What can you do with MKR?
You can do a few things with Maker. The first is to use it for its intended purpose: as a voting chip for Maker’s decentralized autonomous organisation (DAO) module, where you can use MKR to vote on how things are run.
The second is to hope that MKR rises in value and hold it as a speculative asset. MKR’s price is somewhat a function of the value of voting rights in Maker, and if DAI becomes even more important, MKR might rise. (It should be noted that DAI is already the largest decentralized stablecoin, with a market capitalisation of $6.4 billion, as of October 2021).
The third is to stake it in a DeFi protocol or in an exchange. Note that this requires putting your fund at risk. Lots of DeFi protocols are untested, and often break or get hacked.
Is Maker a smart investment?
Crypto carries risks — but generally speaking, our advice (regardless of whether you’re investing in Maker or stocks) is: never invest what you can’t afford to lose. The smartest way to grow your money long term is with a diversified, low-cost portfolio that tracks the market.
FAQs
Maker is a governance token for the MakerDAO protocol. MakerDAO is a decentralized lending protocol that holds $18 billion in value as of October 2021. These loans maintain the value of a decentralized US dollar-pegged stablecoin called DAI. DAI is the largest stablecoin of its kind, but smaller than centralized alternatives like USDC or Tether. MKR lets you vote on how DAI’s peg is maintained, and it also functions as a line of last resort in case of an economic crash.
As of October 28, 2021, there are 901,310 MKR coins in circulation, out of a total supply of about 1 million. However, the protocol can mint and sell coins in the event of an economic crash. This is to help ensure that the value of DAI, the decentralized stablecoin that MKR supports, maintains a value of one US dollar.
You can’t really spend MKR on your groceries—that’s be like trying to buy a bar of chocolate with Tesla stock. However, you can “spend” it in Maker’s governance protocol to vote on the parameters that maintain the value of DAI, a decentralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.
Because MKR is a token based on the Ethereum blockchain, you can stake it (lock it up to earn rewards) in any protocol that supports it. Note that lots of these protocols are risky and experimental.
Generally speaking, the CRA treats cryptocurrencies as a commodity. Here’s what they say:
Any income from transactions involving cryptocurrency is generally treated as business income or as a capital gain, depending on the circumstances. Similarly, if earnings qualify as business income or as a capital gain then any losses are treated as business losses or capital losses.
Always keep solid records of any Maker transactions. If you use Wealthsimple Crypto to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, we’ll generate some of those tax documents for you.
Maker’s current market cap is 1,587,935,161.
The current price for Maker in Canadian dollars is $1,626.55.
A crypto wallet — often called a “hot wallet” — is a location for holding crypto “on-chain” (i.e. linked to the blockchain versus off-chain cold storage.) Many users use wallet applications to help them manage their blockchain addresses, since each chain uses its own addresses.