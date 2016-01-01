Google and Facebook hold a monopoly over advertisements online. This is known as the attention economy, and one of the main gripes is that it’s a one-way street. You give Google and Facebook all of your time and, in return, they make immense profits while you get squat. Yes, yes, you get world-changing technologies, like Google Earth, YouTube, a rolodex of everyone on the planet and that robot that calls up the cinema to book your tickets. But you don’t get money!

Brave, a browser run by former Mozilla CEO Brendan Eich, wants to use cryptocurrencies to change that. It lets you earn Basic Attention Tokens, also known as BAT, for watching advertisements, and also lets you donate your money to content creators. The browser got in trouble a few years ago for generating donation pages for content creators who had never heard of the service, then reserving their BAT on their behalf. Brave claims that there are 1.2 million verified creators who accept BAT.

Brave claims that these crypto-enabled adverts benefit advertisers, too, since people are paid to watch them and generally pay more attention. The browser attracts about 40 million monthly active users and 13.4 million daily active users. While that’s barely a speck of dust on Google’s windshield, it’s an interesting alternative to the incumbent tech titans.