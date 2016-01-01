Curve is a governance token that powers Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange.

A decentralized exchange is like a stock exchange where you can only trade cryptocurrencies, and where the whole thing is run by code rather than a company.

Curve works a little differently to regular stock exchanges, which these days function as digital versions of bankers in pits shouting Buy! Buy! Sell! Sell!

Curve is what is known as an automated market maker, which lets you swap tokens held in carefully balanced pools full of cryptocurrencies.

Unlike other decentralized exchanges, Curve is designed to let you swap assets of similar value, like stablecoins—crypto versions of fiat currencies, like the US dollar. There are lots of different US dollar stablecoins—for example, USDC, USDT, BUSD, TUSD and UST all claim to be pegged to the US dollar—and Curve makes it cheap and quick to switch between them.

The Curve DAO Token (CRV) is Curve’s governance token. DAO stands for Decentralized Autonomous Organization, meaning that the code that governs the token is transparent to all who hold it, and that decisions about how Curve is run are not up to a centralized authority— this is a token that lets you vote on how Curve is run. Voters review community-led proposals to how the protocol operates and can help decide on things like allocating treasury funds to pay for the development of the protocol.