Buy Quant in Canada
Quant made simple
Everything you need to know about Quant and how to start investing in it.
Current Price
$116.93 CAD
-$0.13 (-0.11%) past 24 hours
- Market Cap
- $1,740,181,122.37
- Circulating Supply
- $14,781,727.04
- 24h low - high range
- $115.41 - $121.13
Quant 101
Blockchains are not very good at speaking to one another. The Ethereum blockchain isn’t great at working with the Solana blockchain, which won’t compute with the Avalanche blockchain, and so on. And the Bitcoin blockchain? It’s off in the weeds somewhere, doing its own thing entirely.
This is fine if you are a business leader convinced that a single blockchain will corner the market. For long-term success, all you need to do is build your product on the winning blockchain and build a successful project. But for others who are interested in hedging their bets, they might build a project on multiple blockchains simultaneously. Hedging is expensive and time-consuming.
A network called Quant Network has built a blockchain system that allows developers to deploy their decentralized applications on multiple blockchains at the same time, thereby mitigating the risk that a business will hang its hat on a losing blockchain, and allowing a team to take advantage of the peculiarities that distinguish different blockchain networks.
Founded in 2015 by Gilbert Verdian, Colin Paterson and Paolo Tasca and funded by an $11 million token sale, the Quant protocol developed a blockchain operating system called Overledger that lets blockchains work with one another. Overledger isn’t a blockchain; it’s more like an operating system, or a marketplace of apps connected through APIs. Developers verified by Overledger are recognizable across the entire network. Their decentralized applications can be queried by Overledger’s REST API gateway, regardless of which blockchain technology they rely on.
Smart contracts on Quant can be deployed across multiple blockchains at once as multi-DLT smart contracts (MAPPs), and with multi-ledger tokens (MLTs) — cryptocurrencies that operate on multiple blockchains and are backed by escrow accounts.
Quant itself is backed by its own cryptocurrency, QNT. The coin is used to buy licenses necessary to use the Quant platform, annual fees for running gateways, and as the currency of the Overledger network. Everyone who runs an API gateway on Overledger receives a kickback from the transaction fees spent by people using their gateway. As of March 2022, QNT has a market capitalization of $1.3 billion, making it a relatively minor cryptocurrency. (Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has a market cap of $738 billion.)
Quant is far from the only network working on crypto’s interoperability problem. Token bridges like Multichain, Wormhole and Ren allow you to seamlessly switch tokens between blockchains. Shared frameworks, like the Interblockchain Communication Protocol, allow blockchains built on the Cosmos framework to work with each other. And several blockchains are compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), meaning developers can deploy their decentralized applications on multiple blockchains without much extra work.
But one major benefit to Quant is that it is particularly good at connecting private blockchains to public ones. Unlike public blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum, on which anyone can set up a miner and send crypto between wallets, private blockchains are closed systems. Just a handful of businesses might be allowed to transact on them, and usually the businesses decide the validators. They allow for a greater degree of privacy and control over the network while allowing a certain amount of decentralization. Overledger is interoperable with several private blockchain networks, including ConsenSys’s Quorum network and R3’s Corda network.
What can you do with Quant?
QNT is a utility token designed with the Overledger network in mind. It’s the medium of exchange there, and developers can use it to pay for licenses, query APIs and pay kickbacks to gateway operators. All of this activity is very business-oriented, and if you’re not a developer or a big business leveraging DLT-technology (the business-friendly term for crypto and blockchain tech), you might not find a huge deal of use for the token. You can speculate with it, but remember: like so many other cryptocurrencies, QNT is volatile. In 2021 alone, QNT started the year at $11, rose to highs of $428 by the summer, and crashed to $161 by mid-December.
Is Quant a smart investment?
Crypto carries risks — but generally speaking, our advice (regardless of whether you’re investing in Quant or stocks) is: never invest what you can’t afford to lose. The smartest way to grow your money long term is with a diversified, low-cost portfolio that tracks the market.
FAQs
QNT is a cryptocurrency token that helps to power a network that makes it easy for projects built on different blockchains to communicate with each other. (Blockchains are not usually very good at this). QNT is used as the main currency within its marketplace, and it’s also used to pay for license fees.
You can hold QNT for speculative purposes, but businesses use the token to buy things within the QNT ecosystem. Primarily, that means paying for API requests and license fees.
The Quant protocol’s smart contract dictate that only 45 million QNT tokens can ever be created. Of these, 12 million are in circulation, according to data from CoinMarketCap. About 45,500 different addresses hold the token.
Yep! When you open a Wealthsimple Crypto account, you can get started with anywhere from $1 to $1,500 instantly.
Generally speaking, the CRA treats cryptocurrencies as a commodity. Here’s what they say:
Any income from transactions involving cryptocurrency is generally treated as business income or as a capital gain, depending on the circumstances. Similarly, if earnings qualify as business income or as a capital gain then any losses are treated as business losses or capital losses.
Always keep solid records of any Quant transactions. If you use Wealthsimple Crypto to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, we’ll generate some of those tax documents for you.
Quant’s current market cap is 1,740,181,122.
The current price for Quant in Canadian dollars is $116.93.
Buying Quant with Wealthsimple is, well, simple. The first thing you need to do is open and fund a Crypto account in the Wealthsimple Trade app. You can connect your bank account and add up to $1,500 instantly.
From there, follow these steps: 1. Tap the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner of your screen 2. Type in Quant 3. Tap Buy 4. Enter the dollar value of cryptocurrency you'd like to buy and tap Continue 5. Review the order details and tap Confirm order
You can choose between two different order types when buying Quant. A market order lets you buy or sell crypto immediately at the best available price at the time. A limit order lets you buy or sell crypto at a specific price or better.
You can withdraw funds from the cash balance in your Crypto account and move those funds to your bank account. Withdrawals typically take around 2 - 3 business days.
A crypto wallet — often called a “hot wallet” — is a location for holding crypto “on-chain” (i.e. linked to the blockchain versus off-chain cold storage.) Many users use wallet applications to help them manage their blockchain addresses, since each chain uses its own addresses.