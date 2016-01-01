Buy Aave in Canada
Aave made simple
Everything you need to know about Aave and how to start investing in it.
Current Price
$132.03 CAD
-$0.40 (-0.30%) past 24 hours
- Market Cap
- $2,115,607,680.00
- Total Supply
- 16,000,000
- 24h low - high range
- 126.28 - 138.45
- 7 day low - high range
- 100.98 - 140.41
- 52 week low - high range
- 76.36 - 571.93
Aave 101
Aave is a decentralized lending protocol. It lets you borrow and lend cryptocurrencies without the need for an intermediary, like a loans company. While a regular loan might take weeks to process at a main street bank, and is subject to all sorts of prejudices and checks, crypto loans take minutes and don’t require any form of identification.
Aave is the most popular decentralized lending protocol as of October 2021, with $18 billion locked up in its protocols as of October 2021. (Aave battles for the title of ‘largest non-custodial crypto lender’ with Maker and Compound, who control $17 billion and $11 billion respectively, according to DeFi Pulse).
This process is so efficient that Aave popularised something called a “flash loan”, which is where you can take out huge cryptocurrency loans, so long as you can prove that you can pay back the loan within a single transaction. This technique is popular with hackers, who often take out flash loans to overload other decentralized finance protocols and steal crypto locked up within them.
Aave’s token, also known as Aave (and formerly LEND), is its governance token. This means that you can use it as a voting chip in Aave’s governance module to vote on upgrades to the protocol. However, AAVE is not just a governance token. You can trade it for speculative purposes and earn it by using the protocol. This process is called liquidity mining—think of it like earning loyalty points at the supermarket, but then imagine that you can sell those loyalty points.
What can you do with Aave?
You can use Aave as a governance token, meaning that you can vote on how the Aave protocol is run. You can also stake Aave within the lending protocol’s safety module, which covers the protocol in case there’s an unexpected loss of funds, like after a hack or a bug. If you do so, your AAVE will turn into stAAVE.
You’ll also earn more AAVE for doing this. Since AAVE is an ERC-20 token—a token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain—you can stake it in any other Ethereum-based DeFi protocol that accepts it. Note that lots of these protocols are untested and often get hacked. And since the whole thing is anonymous, you might have a tough time getting your funds back.
Is Aave a smart investment?
Crypto carries risks — but generally speaking, our advice (regardless of whether you’re investing in Aave or stocks) is: never invest what you can’t afford to lose. The smartest way to grow your money long term is with a diversified, low-cost portfolio that tracks the market.
FAQs
Aave is a governance token that powers a cryptocurrency lending protocol by the same name. Aave also functions as an incentive for people to use the protocol, and as a way to mitigate losses incurred by the lending protocol in the event of a deficit. As of this writing, Aave's the most popular DeFi lending protocol around, beating out rivals like Maker or Compound.
The total supply of AAVE is 16 million. As of late October 2021, 13 million is in circulation. The remaining 3 million is under the control of the Aave Reserve, and AAVE token holders can choose how it is spent. The token used to be called LEND, but changed to AAVE in October 2020; each AAVE is worth 100 LEND.
You can’t really spend AAVE in the same way that you might spend Canadian dollars—well, you can, but it’s not legal tender, nor is it really primed for payments. Instead, it’s designed to prevent losses in the lending protocol and serve as a voting chip for the community to decide on how to influence the future of the protocol.
Yep! When you open a Wealthsimple Crypto account, you can get started with anywhere from $1 to $1,500 instantly.
Generally speaking, the CRA treats cryptocurrencies as a commodity. Here’s what they say:
Any income from transactions involving cryptocurrency is generally treated as business income or as a capital gain, depending on the circumstances. Similarly, if earnings qualify as business income or as a capital gain then any losses are treated as business losses or capital losses.
Always keep solid records of any Aave transactions.
Aave’s current market cap is 2,115,607,680.
The current price for Aave in Canadian dollars is $132.03.
