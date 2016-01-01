Buy The Graph in Canada
The Graph made simple
Everything you need to know about The Graph and how to start investing in it.
Current Price
$0.19 CAD
-$0.00 (-0.94%) past 24 hours
- Market Cap
- $2,025,370,309.55
- Total Supply
- 10,375,872,487
- 24h low - high range
- 0.1897752 - 0.2034534
- 7 day low - high range
- 0.1837603 - 0.2376916
- 52 week low - high range
- 0.1394315 - 1.66
The Graph 101
The Graph, or GRT, is a cryptocurrency that powers a protocol designed for indexing blockchain data. Because all blockchains are different and methods for indexing data diverge, blockchain data is a pain to navigate for data scientists. The Graph standardizes the process, making it easier to perform advanced searches or determine relationships in large amounts of data.
The protocol functions like a decentralized API, and has already proven invaluable for decentralized finance protocols like SushiSwap or Curve. These decentralized APIs are called ‘subgraphs’, and decentralized applications can interface with them through The Graph’s proprietary language, GraphQL.
The thing that distinguishes these “decentralized” APIs from regular APIs is that these searches aren’t provided by the protocol itself but by a decentralized network of computers, whom the network incentivizes to do good work by dangling Ethereum-based cryptocurrency tokens, known as GRT, before them.
Network operators in The Graph can play multiple roles. Some actors index the data, some ‘invest’ in indexers to fund their data-driven expeditions, and others propose new data to sort into subgraphs. All this work is in service of earning GRT, paid by those who want the data curated. Although GRT is a fungible Ethereum-based token, The Graph sorts data on many more blockchains, including Polkadot, NEAR, Solana and Celo.
What can you do with The Graph?
What you do with GRT tokens depends on your motivations and your position within the network. If your goal is to speculate on the price of GRT, you can buy and hold the tokens from brokerages like Wealthsimple, or on decentralized and centralized exchanges. GRT was one of the fastest risers in 2021, and those who got in at the right time were not disappointed with the results.
You can also put your GRT to work, delegating it to indexers in order to earn a cut of the profits they make from sorting data. Again, this requires speculation. You choose which indexer to delegate tokens to, and some will be more profitable than others. Indexers who focus on sifting through unpopular data are unlikely to make as much money as an indexer who sorts through the next hot blockchain project. Because GRT is an Ethereum-based token, you can stake it within any DeFi protocol that accepts it.
Another option is to earn GRT tokens, either by becoming an indexer or by curating subgraphs. Or you could become a customer, shelling out GRT tokens to get indexers to handle your queries. And you can use GRT tokens as a voting chips within The Graph’s governance system.
Is The Graph a smart investment?
Crypto carries risks — but generally speaking, our advice (regardless of whether you’re investing in The Graph or stocks) is: never invest what you can’t afford to lose. The smartest way to grow your money long term is with a diversified, low-cost portfolio that tracks the market.
FAQs
GRT is the native utility and governance token of The Graph, a protocol that functions as a kind of decentralized API for crypto projects. Anonymous network operators on The Graph earn GRT tokens for sorting through data at the request of crypto protocols, who depend on its data-sifting capabilities to power their products.
GRT incentivises network operators to perform these searches effectively and trustworthily, replacing the trust that API users once placed in the service provider of a traditional API.
You don’t have to get involved in this vast data market to speculate on GRT’s price; the token soared in price in 2021. GRT also functions as a governance token, meaning that holders can use the token to vote on the parameters that define the network.
As of March 2021, there are 4.72 billion GRT tokens in circulation out of a total supply of just over 10 billion. At a current price of $0.3, that amounts to a market capitalization of $1.7 billion. The token’s supply will increase over time. Until a vote in the governance mechanism changes things, GRT will increase in supply by 3% each year; the tokens will be awarded to the indexers who power The Graph’s data services.
You can spend GRT within The Graph’s data-driven ecosystem. You could bet on an indexer – the network actor who sifts through data at the request of the people who want to use its decentralized API service – by delegating funds to them. You could vote on the way the network operates by using GRT as voting chips within the protocol’s governance mechanism. Or you could make use use of GRT’s properties of a volatile ERC-20 token and earn yields in DeFi protocols, or simply hold it to speculate on its price.
Yep! When you open a Wealthsimple Crypto account, you can get started with anywhere from $1 to $1,500 instantly.
Generally speaking, the CRA treats cryptocurrencies as a commodity. Here’s what they say:
Any income from transactions involving cryptocurrency is generally treated as business income or as a capital gain, depending on the circumstances. Similarly, if earnings qualify as business income or as a capital gain then any losses are treated as business losses or capital losses.
Always keep solid records of any The Graph transactions. If you use Wealthsimple Crypto to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, we’ll generate some of those tax documents for you.
The Graph’s current market cap is 2,025,370,310.
The current price for The Graph in Canadian dollars is $0.19.
A crypto wallet — often called a “hot wallet” — is a location for holding crypto “on-chain” (i.e. linked to the blockchain versus off-chain cold storage.) Many users use wallet applications to help them manage their blockchain addresses, since each chain uses its own addresses.