Dogecoin (pronounced like “dohj-coin”) was created in 2013 by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus, software developers who created the cryptocurrency as a way to poke fun at the cryptocurrency industry. Although Palmer left the project in 2015 due to its “toxic community”, the Dogecoin community still has a loyal fanbase in 2021.

Dogecoin started as a bit of an inside joke rooted in internet culture (yes, it’s based on the “much wow” Shiba Inu meme). But it’s had some pretty notable IRL moments too — like sending a team to the 2014 Winter Olympics, raising money to build a well in Kenya, even some laughs on SNL.