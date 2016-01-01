True to its name, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) aims to be a more spendable, cash-like version of Bitcoin.

It all started as a result of some internal debate within the Bitcoin community. In a nutshell: some folks thought that Bitcoin’s blockchain was too slow (and therefore too expensive to run).

So one group of developers worked on an alternative way for Bitcoin to scale. Instead of sticking to Bitcoin’s traditional size of 1 MB per block, what if the block size increased to 8 MB, making Bitcoin 8x as capable of processing transactions? This, theoretically, would optimise it for payments.

But support for the idea was mixed. Instead of trying to make this change happen on Bitcoin’s existing blockchain, the group of devs forked from Bitcoin to form Bitcoin Cash in August 2017.