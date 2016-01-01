Decentraland is a videogame that wants to be at the centre of the metaverse— an evolving term for a set of virtual worlds connected by a single persistent online identity. The game is a virtual online world that looks a little like Second Life or VR Chat. But the difference between those games and Decentraland is that Decentraland is not created by a single company (any more) and that, unlike Second Life, the creators aren’t the gatekeepers behind a huge economy of Linden Dollars. Instead, Decentraland is powered by cryptocurrencies, and they’re the ticket to owning irreversible property rights in its online world. Decentraland’s online world is split up into 90,601 parcels of land, on which you can build whatever you like.

Land is denominated in, appropriately, non-fungible LAND tokens, which can be bought with a fungible cryptocurrency called MANA, the other native currency of Decentraland’s world. You can also use MANA to upgrade your avatar or buy custom names in the Decentraland Marketplace. As of this writing, virtual “Froggy Sneakers” are yours for 100 MANA tokens (about $80). The game was created by Ariel Meilich and Esteban Ordano, who these days work as advisors while the community works on the project. They used $24 million raised in a 2017 ICO to build up the game, which launched to the public in February 2020.