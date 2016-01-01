Yearn Finance lies somewhere between a crypto version of a robo advisor and an automated hedge fund -- except without any actual advisors. Invest some money in one of its vaults, and Yearn Finance will lend, invest or pool that money in one of several non-custodial financial protocols to earn you the best return it can. (Non-custodial protocols are those that don’t have custody over investors’ money; investors themselves retain custody.)

All of this runs on code, and not all of the protocols that Yearn Finance invests in are vetted. Sometimes they get scammed, but Yearn Finance has previously reimbursed customers for losses. Sometimes the protocols Yearn relies on get exploited, and some of Yearn’s vaults have been sacked, too. When Yearn was exploited, it reimbursed customers for losses. However, deposits aren’t insured by the government and if the protocol runs out of money, or you haven’t taken out insurance on another protocol, you might not get your money back.

Yearn Finance was created by a decentralized finance (DeFi) developer called Andre Cronje. The protocol became popular in 2020 after lots of other DeFi protocols started issuing their own tokens, and rewarding anyone who invested money in them. For instance, in the heyday of the DeFi boom, people used to take out loans on DeFi lending protocol Compound just to earn its valuable token.

Yearn has its own token, called YFI. Even though the team behind it said it has “0 financial value,” the coin blew up in value and is the 88th most valuable coin by market cap, as of October 2021.