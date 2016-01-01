Litecoin: “Like Bitcoin, but faster.” Okay, that’s not the official tagline. But being faster and more cost efficient than Bitcoin is Litecoin’s claim to fame.

It’s worth thinking of Litecoin in comparison to Bitcoin, because they use similar technology. Litecoin’s blockchain is a “fork” of Bitcoin — that’s when someone copies the source code of a blockchain and uses it to launch an entirely separate blockchain.

Litecoin is sometimes called the “little brother” of Bitcoin because it came out three years after Bitcoin’s launch in 2008. It serves a similar purpose: to process payments on a decentralized, peer-to-peer network—but is quicker and better suited to small transactions.

While the Bitcoin blockchain takes 10 minutes to process a single block, Litecoin takes just 2.5 minutes. And while it can cost up to $70 to process a transaction on the Bitcoin blockchain, LTC transactions rarely cost more than $0.1.