One of the most difficult things about blockchains is how siloed they are — and how impossible it is to get them to speak to one another. Bitcoin’s network is entirely different from the Ethereum network, which in turn is entirely different from the Solana network, and so on. The result is a fractured ecosystem of blockchains that are each backed by independent miners or stakers, and a frustrated user base that remains confused as to why it’s still so hard to trade Solana NFTs for Ethereum NFTs.

Cosmos wants to change all of that. This so-called Internet of Blockchains interconnects independent networks. Each blockchain, called a zone, is backed by an independent set of validators. But all of them are bound together by the Inter-blockchain Communication protocol, or IBC, which lets them talk with each other.

Like Ethereum, Cosmos blockchains support smart contracts — bits of self-executing blockchain code used to build powerful decentralized applications, like non-custodial exchanges or lending protocols. The difference is that on Cosmos, each app can run on its own blockchain. On Ethereum, the main Ethereum network would need to validate everything.

Because it’s made up of so many smaller networks, Cosmos has no official native token. The de facto token for the past few years has been ATOM, the official token of the Cosmos Hub, which is one of the largest networks within the Cosmos ecosystem and thus the closest thing it has to a centre.