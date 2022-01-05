As sophisticated as they are, blockchains have a tough time speaking to one another, and blockchain networks like Polkadot are trying to remedy that.

The Polkadot ecosystem, which was co-created by a co-founder of Ethereum, launched in May 2020. It is composed of four different pieces: a relay chain, on which transactions are settled; parachains, which are independent blockchains that anyone can create; bridges, which let Polkadot token interact with other blockchains, and parathreads, which are similar to parachains but operate under a different economic structure.

Independent parachains can have their own tokens, but they are also backed by the security of the beefier relay chain, making them safe to use. These parachains can operate simultaneously, allowing the overall Polkadot network to have lower fees and operate faster.

Polkadot’s structure is a departure from the largest smart contract-enabled blockchain right now, Ethereum, on which all transactions are backed by Ethereum miners.

The token that powers the Polkadot network is also called Polkadot, though it’s known as ‘DOT’ for short. The coin raised more than $200 million from investors. It has a market cap of $17.5 billion, as of March 8 2022, making it the twelfth largest cryptocurrency on the market.