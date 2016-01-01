STORJ is the native token of a decentralized cloud storage network by the same name. Kind of like a decentralized version of Amazon Web Services, it cuts up encrypted versions of files and stores them on anonymous people’s computers all over the world.

Those that rent out their hard drives earn STORJ tokens in return. Payouts vary, but Storj estimates earnings of $1.5 per terabyte of disk space. As of May 2022, the market capitalization for the STORJ token is far smaller than its main competitor, Filecoin.