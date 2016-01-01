SKALE (SKL) is the native currency of the SKALE Network, a sidechain network for Ethereum. As the name suggests, its goal is to help the Ethereum network scale — to speed things up, even when there are more users.

Sidechains like SKALE don’t actually make the Ethereum blockchain faster. Instead, they remove some of the burden from the main blockchain by redirecting users to a cheaper and faster blockchain.

SKALE removes gas fees for users of decentralized applications entirely. Instead, the developers that launch blockchains on SKALE must pay subscription fees to validators — the network’s equivalent to miners on Bitcoin or another system.