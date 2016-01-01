Buy dYdX in Canada
Dydx 101
dYdX is a decentralized derivatives platform. It lets you leverage trades by up to 20 times in order to trade perpetual futures contracts — a type of derivatives contract used in the crypto market that, unlike regular futures contracts, never expire.
The key part here is ‘decentralized’. Unlike other big crypto markets for derivatives, like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Binance or Deribit, dYdX is entirely automated. There’s no centralized party calling the shots or maintaining the protocol. You don’t even need to provide any identification to use the service. All you have to give is your email address and promise that you aren’t a U.S. citizen. (This made dYdX very popular when China banned crypto.)
dYdX holds collateral for margin trades in USDC, a U.S. dollar stablecoin (a cryptocurrency whose value is permanently pegged to another asset, in this case the U.S. dollar). You’ll have to pay for every second you keep your position open. If your trades go wrong and the value of the futures contract falls below a certain value, the dYdX protocol automatically liquidates your position.
Alongside perpetual futures contacts, the protocol offers crypto lending, borrowing and spot trading (trading crypto at its market value). The protocol automatically matches you with lenders and borrowers and dynamically updates interest rates according to the demand for a token. As of March 2022, dYdX supports only a handful of tokens, but they include all of the largest markets for futures trading, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche and Solana.
Now in the third iteration of its protocol, dYdX runs on a Layer 2 blockchain system atop the Ethereum blockchain. Layer 2 protocols, called L2s, are usually cheaper and faster than the main blockchain, often Ethereum. dYdX runs on a system called zero-knowledge rollups (also known as ZK rollups), which ‘rolls up’ lots of transactions into a single one before relaying transaction data back to the Ethereum blockchain.
A token called dYdX greases the wheels of the engine. Hold lots of the tokens and you can reduce the fees charged by the exchange (you can also hold a “Hedgies NFT” to increase your discount). The dYdX tokens can also be used for governance purposes — essentially, using the dYdX token as a voting chip to exert influence over how the protocol operates. Lastly, you can stake dYdX within safety pools to earn more tokens.
What can you do with dYdx?
As mentioned, you can hold the dYdX token to reduce the fees charged by the derivatives exchange. Hold enough dYdX tokens and you could cut your fees in half.
You can also earn staking rewards in dYdX tokens through one of two pools. The first is a ‘liquidity pool’, into which you can stake USDC tokens to earn yields of dYdX tokens. You can also deposit your dYdX tokens in a safety module that helps the protocol out in case of insolvency — the kind of disaster dramatized by the Wall Street film “Margin Call.”
Lastly, you can use dYdX as a voting chip within the protocol’s governance module. This allows you to vote on how the protocol develops and how it disburses funds from the community treasury.
Is dYdX a smart investment?
Crypto carries risks — but generally speaking, our advice (regardless of whether you’re investing in dYdX or stocks) is: never invest what you can’t afford to lose. The smartest way to grow your money long term is with a diversified, low-cost portfolio that tracks the market.
FAQs
dYdX is a token that powers a decentralized derivatives exchange. The exchange allows you to trade on margin – with up to 20x more buying power than your initial investment and without having to provide any personal information. The exchange is built on top of Ethereum and supports a handful of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The dYdX token has a maximum supply of one billion. As of March 2022, just 65 million tokens, of 6.5% of the token’s maximum supply, are in circulation. The rest will be issued by August 2026, five years after the token’s launch. Half of all tokens will go to the community, 27.73% to past investors, 15.27% to the employees and founders of the organizations responsible for building the exchange, and a further 7% to future employees and consultants.
You can more earn dYdX by staking tokens in the protocol’s safety module, hold the token to receive discounts on the fees charged by the exchange, or use it as a voting chip in the project’s governance module. Lots of tokens are also held in the community treasury, and you can vote within the governance module to distribute those funds to promising projects seeking to advance dYdX. Lastly, you can always just hold the token for speculative purposes – in the hopes that it’ll increase in price over time.