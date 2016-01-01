dYdX is a decentralized derivatives platform. It lets you leverage trades by up to 20 times in order to trade perpetual futures contracts — a type of derivatives contract used in the crypto market that, unlike regular futures contracts, never expire.

The key part here is ‘decentralized’. Unlike other big crypto markets for derivatives, like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Binance or Deribit, dYdX is entirely automated. There’s no centralized party calling the shots or maintaining the protocol. You don’t even need to provide any identification to use the service. All you have to give is your email address and promise that you aren’t a U.S. citizen. (This made dYdX very popular when China banned crypto.)

dYdX holds collateral for margin trades in USDC, a U.S. dollar stablecoin (a cryptocurrency whose value is permanently pegged to another asset, in this case the U.S. dollar). You’ll have to pay for every second you keep your position open. If your trades go wrong and the value of the futures contract falls below a certain value, the dYdX protocol automatically liquidates your position.

Alongside perpetual futures contacts, the protocol offers crypto lending, borrowing and spot trading (trading crypto at its market value). The protocol automatically matches you with lenders and borrowers and dynamically updates interest rates according to the demand for a token. As of March 2022, dYdX supports only a handful of tokens, but they include all of the largest markets for futures trading, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche and Solana.

Now in the third iteration of its protocol, dYdX runs on a Layer 2 blockchain system atop the Ethereum blockchain. Layer 2 protocols, called L2s, are usually cheaper and faster than the main blockchain, often Ethereum. dYdX runs on a system called zero-knowledge rollups (also known as ZK rollups), which ‘rolls up’ lots of transactions into a single one before relaying transaction data back to the Ethereum blockchain.

A token called dYdX greases the wheels of the engine. Hold lots of the tokens and you can reduce the fees charged by the exchange (you can also hold a “Hedgies NFT” to increase your discount). The dYdX tokens can also be used for governance purposes — essentially, using the dYdX token as a voting chip to exert influence over how the protocol operates. Lastly, you can stake dYdX within safety pools to earn more tokens.