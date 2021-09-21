SushiSwap is a decentralized exchange that offers novel ways to invest your money in the wild world of decentralized finance. The exchange was rebranded to Sushi but has not shed the old name completely. It is powered by a token called Sushi.

The exchange has a wild origin story. When it launched as SushiSwap, its main idea was to fork the code that powered Uniswap, the most popular Ethereum-based decentralized exchange.

But SushiSwap offered one thing that Uniswap did not at the time: if the people bankrolling Uniswap’s liquidity pools moved all their money to SushiSwap, SushiSwap would provide them with free SUSHI tokens. This idea, known as “vampire mining”, was incredibly successful and helped SushiSwap swell with funds, boosting the price of SUSHI tokens.

Since then, Sushi has moved away from its sole focus on being a decentralized exchange. These days, it’s working on new non-custodial financial products, such as lending, borrowing, leveraging and investing. In sum, all ways to increase the return on your cryptocurrencies.