Shiba Inu is a meme coin inspired by Dogecoin. Meme coins are cryptocurrencies inspired by jokes. Their value is determined more by the social media presence of the groups that back them than by the intrinsic value of the coins themselves (although devout believers of meme coins may vehemently dispute this).

Despite the canine-themes, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are not related. Dogecoin was created in December 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Although intended to be a joke, the coin rose to a market cap of nearly $85 billion in May 2021. (It’s since come back to a still-absurd $15.5 billion market cap as of March 10, 2022.) Shiba Inu was created in 2020 and called itself the Dogecoin killer. At its peak, in 2021, Shiba Inu had a market cap of just over $37 billion before settling back down to $12.4 billion as of March 10, 2022.

There are a couple major differences between the two coins. The first is that Dogecoin runs on its own blockchain and is backed by its own set of miners. SHIB, however, runs on Ethereum. The second is functionality: SHIB is creating a raft of decentralized finance services, such as the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap and an NFT ecosystem, each of which have their own SHIB-related tokens: LEASH and BONE.