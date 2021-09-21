Right now, Ethereum users are harangued by high transaction fees — it’s not uncommon to pay $200 (or even more) for a single transaction during peak congestion — and transactional delays that can top three minutes. While the network’s upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 promises to solve all these problems, it won’t be implemented in full for a couple of years. Fortunately we have solutions like Loopring.

Loopring is a cryptocurrency that wants to make Ethereum both faster and less expensive to use, opening DeFi applications to the world. It promises high transaction speeds — in this case peaks of 2,025 transactions per second, compared to Ethereum’s average of 14 per minute — with transaction fees of less than a cent.

Unlike other Ethereum alternatives like Solana, Avalanche and Fantom, Loopring is a Layer 2 solution. That means instead of being its own independent blockchain, Loopring is meant to be layered on top of another network — in this case, Ethereum — relieving it of some strain.

Loopring accomplishes its high-speed, low-cost tightrope walk through something called ZK-SNARKs, a piece of privacy-preserving technology that allows the network to confirm that a transaction is valid without requiring more information. Think of it like a Canadian citizen being able to show a card to the border force that confirms their eligibility to live in the country without revealing extraneous information like address, gender and age.

Loopring’s protocol also powers a decentralized exchange, on which coins can be swapped for a fraction of the transaction fee you’d pay on Uniswap and other decentralized exchanges native to Ethereum. Despite that, it’s far, far below Uniswap in terms of daily trading volume.

The price of Loopring rose in the end of 2021 after rumours surfaced that meme-friendly stock Gamestop would integrate the technology into its upcoming NFT ventures. Barron’s reported that Gamestop even tried to buy the company, although that deal apparently fell through.