The Kyber Network is a set of decentralized liquidity protocols based on the Ethereum blockchain. On a decentralized exchange called KyberSwap, anyone can use these pools to swap Ethereum based tokens, like ETH, Aave and the Basic Attention Token, without signing up for an account or submitting identification.

You can swap between Ethereum-based tokens by drawing on Kyber’s reserves. These reserves, known as liquidity pools, are vast funds containing pairings of Ethereum-based cryptocurrency tokens. Anyone can contribute to these pools, and they earn fees for doing so.

Several decentralized exchanges, like Sushi and Uniswap, use this structure; this type of model is called an “automated market maker”. Kyber operates slightly differently, as it draws on the liquidity of other pools, like Uniswap, to try and get you the best prices on your token swaps.

The token swapping service is just one implementation of the Kyber protocol. Other blockchains, like TomoChain, use versions of the protocol on their blockchains. sites like price aggregator CoinGecko, and wallets like MyEtherWallet or Coinbase Wallet, have integrated the service to facilitate token swaps.

A token called the Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) powers the network. It’s an ERC-20 token, meaning it’s based on the Ethereum blockchain.