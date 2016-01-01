Skip to main content

Sources:

*PitchBook Benchmarks (as of Q2 2021)
**PitchBook Benchmarks (as of Q2 2021); Accolade Partners

This material is not an offering memorandum, advertisement or offering of any securities in any province or territory of Canada (each, a “Canadian Jurisdiction”). Under no circumstances is this material to be construed as an offer to sell fund interests or other securities or the provision of advice in relation to any fund interests or other securities. Rather, this material describes an opportunity for Wealthsimple Invest clients to participate in an investment portfolio that will include a small allocation to private investments.

Generally, any offer or sale of, or advice related to, any securities described in this material will be made only by an adviser or dealer registered in the appropriate registration category in the applicable Canadian Jurisdiction. No Canadian securities regulatory authority has reviewed or in any way passed upon this information or the merits of any securities described here, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.

An investment allocation to Wealthsimple Venture Fund I and its direct and indirect underlying funds will be subject, directly or indirectly, to management fees, incentive allocation and other fund expenses.

© 2016–2022, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
For information about filing a complaint please visit How to File a Complaint.