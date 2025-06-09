Skip to main content

Trading

Break up with your broker

Out-trade your broker with intuitive tools, a powerful new desktop experience, and seriously low fees.

The best kind of sticker shock

Focus on trades, not your broker’s sky-high prices. Buy and sell options for $0 — a first for Canada — and trade crypto with low fees.

Pro-level tools

Access 24/5 trading on U.S. stocks, real-time market data and performance insights. Coming soon: secured puts and multi-leg options strategies.

Web trading rebuilt for you

Gather intel with AI-driven insights, tailored to your portfolio. Next, analyze and execute your strategy with greater precision.

Gold

Trade gold with the lowest fees in Canada

We’ve built the the simplest way for you to own real, physical gold for as little as $1.

Start digging

Lowest fees. Period.

Enter your monthly trades to see how much you could save by ditching the big banks.

 

Your AUM, or assets under management, is the total value of your savings and investments held across all financial institutions and brokers. It should exclude any property.

 

This is the total number of trades you make in a month. If you’re trading stocks or ETFs more than 150 times a month, big banks could be charging you up to $9.37 per trade. Us? It’s $0 per trade.

 

This is the number of options contracts you usually place in a month. Big banks charge a $1.25 fee per contract. That can add up. Especially when you could be paying, well, no fees.

 

This is the average CAD balance you keep on your margin account. If your loan balance is less than $100,000, big banks could be charging you an average margin rate of 6.29%. At Wealthsimple, your rate varies by plan — but we always aim to keep it lower.

You could save up to

$1,368

by switching to Wealthsimple

Learn more about how our fee estimate calculator works.

Portfolios

Portfolios that beat your mutual funds

Balanced, automated, and expertly built. Meet our most advanced portfolios yet.

Direct Indexing

Maximize your after-tax returns and invest directly in the top stocks on leading Canadian and U.S. indexes. More ownership, more control.

Income portfolios

Get steady gains on sitting cash — perfect if you’re saving for a home, car, or any short-term goal. Plus: Withdraw your money at any time.

Beta

Summit portfolio

Retire up to 47% richer by saving on fees — you heard us! — by getting access to private markets and public equities. Coming soon.

Silvi Woods, wealth manager

Advice

Give your money the VIP treatment

Pamper your money with our full-service wealth management services — backed by dedicated advisors, our powerful platform, and smarter planning tools.

Talk to our team
Plus, stay tuned for
