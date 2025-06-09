Skip to main content

Classic portfolio

An expertly diversified portfolio, made up of low-fee ETFs across different asset classes and geographies.

Overview of the Classic portfolio

Diversified and built for growth

Your portfolio contains more varied geographic exposures, lower volatility stocks (which tend to have equal or better returns than high-risk stocks), and riskier government bonds and gold. By being more diversified, it’s designed to perform better during downturns.

Automatically tax-optimized

No need to worry about choosing the most tax-efficient investments yourself. We automatically choose tax-optimized ETFs that pay off when it’s time to file your return.

Risk-appropriate

We’ll place you in a portfolio that matches your needs — from a conservative high-interest option all the way to high-growth, equity-heavy.

See the big picture

Riskier portfolios are prone to swings in the short-term, but tend to have higher expected returns in the long run. No matter what your risk level, it’s typically best to stay invested over time.

Growth

Balanced

Conservative

Range of annualized portfolio returns

30%
15%
0%
-15%
-30%
1 year
1Y
3 years
3Y
5 years
5Y
10 years
10Y

Data is hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only. Range is not indicative of expected or estimated return rates. See disclaimer.

Your money is always working hard

Automatic rebalancing

Portfolios are automatically rebalanced based on your deposits, withdrawals, or changes in your overall goals to ensure that your asset allocation stays consistent.

Tax-optimized ETFs

ETFs are optimized based on your tax situation and the type of account you’re invested in. We also negotiate with ETF providers on your behalf to get discounts.

Dividend reinvestment

We’ll keep track of your dividends, and immediately reinvest them to purchase the ETFs that are underweight in your portfolio.

Zoe Wolpert, Advisor, CIM® (Chartered Investment Manager)

Human help when you need it

Our personalized advice services from a dedicated advisor team when you reach $500,000. We’ll help you plan for your taxes, family, and financial goals.

Our team is also here to guide you through every step of transferring your portfolio from another institution.

Make the most of your money

Withstand market highs and lows with a well-diversified portfolio, tailored to your values and financial goals.

