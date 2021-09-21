Skip links

Wealthsimple Invest Fee Disclosure

Here's our investment management fee breakdown (effective February 1, 2021):

Net Deposits to Portfolio*: Under $99,999

Fee on AUM: 0.50%

Net Deposits to Portfolio*: Above $100,000

Fee on AUM: 0.40%

Smart Savings Balance (discontinued for new clients): Above $1

Fee on AUM: 0.25%

* Please note that while your net deposits determine the fee rate, you are charged that fee rate on your assets under management.

What are the other fees besides your investment management fee?

Management Expense Ratio (MER) Fees 

The MER fees are the management fees charged by the managers of the investment funds that you hold in your portfolio. The ETF management fee averages 15 basis points (0.15%) across our portfolios. Since it is not charged by Wealthsimple, it will not be deducted directly from your Wealthsimple account but will be an adjustment to the prices of your ETFs. When your portfolio is invested in Wealthsimple ETFs, such as those found in an SRI portfolio, Wealthsimple will benefit by receiving a portion of the MER fees for those ETFs.

Please note: Wealthsimple will not be responsible for any fees or costs charged by a manager of an investment fund, such as an exchange traded fund, that Wealthsimple invests in on your behalf. Such fees or costs will be paid, directly or indirectly, from the applicable account pursuant to the terms of investment of each applicable investment fund.

Currency Conversion

You are charged a 20 basis point (0.2%) foreign exchange fee by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc., an affiliate and the custodian of your account, on currency conversion in cases where we need to buy or sell foreign currency to trade securities in your account. Here is a hypothetical example:

We are buying an ETF on your behalf for $100 USD and our corporate USD to CAD exchange rate is 1.30. The price of the ETF in CAD is the foreign currency price of the ETF ($100 USD) multiplied by the exchange rate (1.30), which equals $130 CAD. The foreign exchange fee that Wealthsimple charges is equal to 0.2% of the price in CAD ($130), which equals $0.26. As a result, the $100 USD ETF will cost you $130.26 CAD once you factor in the currency conversion rate and the foreign exchange fee that you are charged.

The fee is calculated based on net settlement of individual foreign currencies during the trading day. 

Tax

The final thing to keep in mind about fees is that they are taxed. The same way you're charged HST on a purchase you make at a store, you're taxed on the fees you pay to Wealthsimple.

Investment Management Fee

For your investment portfolios, we calculate the fee on a daily basis by dividing the annual fee by 365 days and applying it to the closing market value of your portfolio on that day. These daily portions are added together and charged to your account monthly.

In short, our fee is quoted annually, calculated daily, and applied monthly. The end result for you, as a Wealthsimple client, is that your account will see a small charge each month.

In more complex terms, our investment management fee is equal to the aggregate of 1/365th of the applicable percentage, or 1/366th in any leap year, multiplied by the market value of the account as of the close of trading on the TSX. The fee will accrue and become due and payable on the last day of every calendar month and will be collected by Wealthsimple directly from the account assets. If you close your account, withdraw the entire balance of your account, or if you or Wealthsimple terminates the Discretionary Management Agreement, the accrued fee will be due and payable immediately.

Smart Savings

Please note that this product is no longer offered for new clients.  For grandfathered Smart Savings accounts, we calculate the fee by dividing the annual fee by 365 days and applying it to the value of your portfolio plus daily interest earned. These daily portions are added together and deducted from your monthly interest deposit before it reaches your account. To see a more detailed breakdown of our fees, you can always find them at the end of every quarter (March, June, September, December) in your account statements.

Products

Resources

About

We're building the world's most human financial company.

Last Updated: September 21, 2021

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates.

Wealthsimple Trade is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) (www.iiroc.ca) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) (www.cipf.ca), the benefits of which are limited to activities undertaken by ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Invest and Work are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your Invest and Work accounts are held with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (“WDA”), a registered restricted dealer in jurisdictions other than Québec. In Québec, WDA is registered as a derivatives dealer. Crypto-assets are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme.

Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a FINTRAC registered money services business. The funds you add to the Cash Account Funds are held securely in our omnibus custodial account with Canadian Western Trust Company, a federal trust company regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions under the Trust and Loan Companies Act.

The Wealthsimple Visa Prepaid Card (Cash Card) is issued by People's Trust Company pursuant to license by Visa Int. All terms applicable to the Cash Card and all applicable fees and transaction limits with respect to the Cash Card and the services may be found in the Wealthsimple Cash Visa® Prepaid Card Cardholder Agreement between you and Peoples Trust Company.

Our Save product is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are not protected by CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

All cash balances from your Wealthsimple Cash and Save account(s) are held in trust at a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member institution. Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. is not a CDIC member institution. CDIC is a federal Crown corporation. CDIC is not a bank or a private insurance company. CDIC protects eligible deposits held at CDIC member institutions in case of a member’s failure. For eligible deposits held in trust at a CDIC member institution, CDIC insures up to $100,000 for each beneficiary named in a trust, provided certain disclosure rules are met. Coverage is free and automatic. For more information on how CDIC trust protection works, click here.

Wealthsimple Tax is offered by SimpleTax Software Inc. under the terms of our Wealthsimple Tax User Agreement.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our investment risk disclosure for more information.

For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

© 2022, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.

IIROC Member CIPF Member