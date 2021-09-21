In the event that you link a bank account to your Wealthsimple account, you must authorize any electronic fund transfers to your account. In each case, the following terms apply:

In the following terms (the “Authorization”), “we”, “us”, “our”, and “Wealthsimple” refer to Wealthsimple Investments Inc. and its affiliates, successors or assigns, and “you” and “your” refer to each individual authorizing a pre-authorized debit (“PAD”) under this Authorization.

Authorization. You represent and warrant that you are the person who can authorize withdrawals from any bank account (the “Account”) you have linked to your Wealthsimple account, and hereby authorize us to issue PADs drawn on the Account for purposes of a funds transfer, or your personal or business use. We may issue PADs in the amounts and with the frequency that you authorize from time to time based on your agreement with us up to a maximum of $100,000 CAD. YOU WAIVE ANY REQUIREMENT THAT WEALTHSIMPLE GIVE PRE-NOTIFICATION OF ANY PAYMENT AMOUNT OR CHANGE OF PAYMENT DATE.

Authority and Cancellation. With respect to any Account you link to your Wealthsimple account, you represent and warrant that you have the authority to link such Account. You may cancel this Authorization at any time by removing the Account by contacting our Client Success team . Removing an Account does not cancel pending transfers that you may have already initiated and authorized.

Confirmation. We agree to provide written confirmation by email of this Authorization before the first PAD is debited from the Account.

Sporadic PADs. We are required to obtain authorization from you for each sporadic PAD. You acknowledge that to subsequently authorize sporadic PADs, you must confirm your identity by logging into your Wealthsimple account, or through another permissible method, which shall constitute valid authorization for your financial institution to debit your Account.

Validation by Financial Institution. You acknowledge that your financial institution is not required to verify that a PAD has been issued in accordance with the terms of this Authorization.

Recourse. You have certain recourse rights if any PAD does not comply with this Authorization. For example, you have the right to receive reimbursement for any PAD that you have not authorized or that is not consistent with this Authorization. To obtain more information on your recourse rights, you may contact your financial institution or visit Payments Canada .

Payment Service Provider. You acknowledge that we may use a third party as our payment processing representative for the transactions contemplated by this authorization. You agree that the information contained in this Authorization may be disclosed to such third party in accordance with our Privacy Policy and as required to complete any PAD transaction. You acknowledge that this Authorization is provided for the benefit of Wealthsimple and is provided in consideration of your financial institution agreeing to process debits against your Account in accordance with the rules of the Canadian Payments Association.