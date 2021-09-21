Skip links

Payor Authorization for Pre-Authorized Debits

In the event that you link a bank account to your Wealthsimple account, you must authorize any electronic fund transfers to your account. In each case, the following terms apply: 

In the following terms (the “Authorization”), “we”, “us”, “our”, and “Wealthsimple” refer to Wealthsimple Investments Inc. and its affiliates, successors or assigns, and “you” and “your” refer to each individual authorizing a pre-authorized debit (“PAD”) under this Authorization.

  1. Authorization. You represent and warrant that you are the person who can authorize withdrawals from any bank account (the “Account”) you have linked to your Wealthsimple account, and hereby authorize us to issue PADs drawn on the Account for purposes of a funds transfer, or your personal or business use. We may issue PADs in the amounts and with the frequency that you authorize from time to time based on your agreement with us up to a maximum of $100,000 CAD. YOU WAIVE ANY REQUIREMENT THAT WEALTHSIMPLE GIVE PRE-NOTIFICATION OF ANY PAYMENT AMOUNT OR CHANGE OF PAYMENT DATE.

  2. Authority and Cancellation. With respect to any Account you link to your Wealthsimple account, you represent and warrant that you have the authority to link such Account. You may cancel this Authorization at any time by removing the Account by contacting our Client Success team. Removing an Account does not cancel pending transfers that you may have already initiated and authorized.

  3. Confirmation. We agree to provide written confirmation by email of this Authorization before the first PAD is debited from the Account.

  4. Sporadic PADs. We are required to obtain authorization from you for each sporadic PAD. You acknowledge that to subsequently authorize sporadic PADs, you must confirm your identity by logging into your Wealthsimple account, or through another permissible method, which shall constitute valid authorization for your financial institution to debit your Account.

  5. Validation by Financial Institution. You acknowledge that your financial institution is not required to verify that a PAD has been issued in accordance with the terms of this Authorization.

  6. Recourse. You have certain recourse rights if any PAD does not comply with this Authorization. For example, you have the right to receive reimbursement for any PAD that you have not authorized or that is not consistent with this Authorization. To obtain more information on your recourse rights, you may contact your financial institution or visit Payments Canada.

  7. Payment Service Provider. You acknowledge that we may use a third party as our payment processing representative for the transactions contemplated by this authorization. You agree that the information contained in this Authorization may be disclosed to such third party in accordance with our Privacy Policy and as required to complete any PAD transaction. You acknowledge that this Authorization is provided for the benefit of Wealthsimple and is provided in consideration of your financial institution agreeing to process debits against your Account in accordance with the rules of the Canadian Payments Association.

  8. Disputes. You may dispute a PAD only if (a) the PAD was not drawn in accordance with this Authorization or (b) we withdrew amounts from your Account after you revoked this Authorization. To be reimbursed, you acknowledge that you may need to complete a declaration and present it to your financial institution within ninety (90) days for a personal PAD and ten (10) business days for a business PAD, from the date the PAD in dispute was posted to the Account. You acknowledge and agree that after such applicable period, any dispute must be resolved solely between you and us. 

Last Updated: September 21, 2021

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates.

Wealthsimple Trade is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) (www.iiroc.ca) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) (www.cipf.ca), the benefits of which are limited to activities undertaken by ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Invest and Work are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your Invest and Work accounts are held with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (“WDA”), a registered restricted dealer in jurisdictions other than Québec. In Québec, WDA is registered as a derivatives dealer. Crypto-assets are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme.

Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a FINTRAC registered money services business. The funds you add to the Cash Account Funds are held securely in our omnibus custodial account with Canadian Western Trust Company, a federal trust company regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions under the Trust and Loan Companies Act.

The Wealthsimple Visa Prepaid Card (Cash Card) is issued by People's Trust Company pursuant to license by Visa Int. All terms applicable to the Cash Card and all applicable fees and transaction limits with respect to the Cash Card and the services may be found in the Wealthsimple Cash Visa® Prepaid Card Cardholder Agreement between you and Peoples Trust Company.

Our Save product is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are not protected by CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

All cash balances from your Wealthsimple Cash and Save account(s) are held in trust at a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member institution. Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. is not a CDIC member institution. CDIC is a federal Crown corporation. CDIC is not a bank or a private insurance company. CDIC protects eligible deposits held at CDIC member institutions in case of a member’s failure. For eligible deposits held in trust at a CDIC member institution, CDIC insures up to $100,000 for each beneficiary named in a trust, provided certain disclosure rules are met. Coverage is free and automatic. For more information on how CDIC trust protection works, click here.

Wealthsimple Tax is offered by SimpleTax Software Inc. under the terms of our Wealthsimple Tax User Agreement.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our investment risk disclosure for more information.

For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

© 2016-2022, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.

IIROC Member CIPF Member