We've collected data as of May 13, 2025 and calculated the average chequing account interest based on the total interest paid to clients and the number of active chequing account holders.

The fact that we don't charge any monthly or everyday fees, and that client's get their paycheques up to a day early when they direct deposit, means they have more money, and more time, to earn more interest.

Keep in mind, your actual interest earnings may differ.