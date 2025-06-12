Filing a chequing account or card complaint with us

If you have a complaint about your chequing and USD savings account(s), prepaid card, credit card, or any related services, it should be submitted in writing:

BY EMAIL TO:

complaints@wealthsimple.com

BY PHYSICAL MAIL TO:

Wealthsimple 400 - 80 Spadina Avenue Toronto, Ontario M5V 2J4

You may want to consider using a method other than email for sensitive information.

Our Client Success team is available to address your concerns and will forward them to the appropriate team as required.

Tell us

What went wrong,

When it happened, and

What you expect, for example, money back, an apology or an account correction.

Help us resolve your complaint sooner

Make your complaint as soon as possible.

Reply promptly if we ask you for more information.

Keep copies of all relevant documents, such as letters, emails, and notes of conversations with us.

Service-related issues, problems or concerns about your chequing and USD savings account(s), prepaid card, credit card, or related services are handled by our Client Success team. They will be handled as follows:

We will acknowledge your complaint

We will acknowledge your complaint in writing as soon as possible, typically within 5 business days of receiving your complaint. We may ask you to provide clarification or more information to help us resolve your complaint.

We will provide our decision

We normally provide our decision in writing, within 56 days of receiving a complaint. It will include:

a summary of the complaint

the result of our investigation

our decision to make an offer to resolve the complaint or deny it, and

an explanation of our decision

how to further escalate the complaint if it is an unsatisfactory outcome

If our decision is delayed

If we cannot provide you with our decision within 56 days, we will:

inform you of the delay,

explain why our decision is delayed, and

give you a new date for our decision

If you are not satisfied with our decision

If you are not satisfied with our decision, there are different options available to you depending on the product(s) your complaint relates to and the province or territory you live in.

Your chequing and USD savings account(s), prepaid card, credit card, and any related services, are offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc. (“WSP”), a Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (“FINTRAC”) and Revenu Québec (“RQ”) registered money-services business. WSP has appointed an agent, Wealthsimple Investments Inc. (“WSII”), to perform certain payment activities offered through the account(s) on its behalf. Complaints relating to chequing and USD savings account(s), prepaid card, credit card, and any related services that are referred to the compliance team will be reviewed in line with WSP’s Complaints Handling Policy.

Complaints related to your chequing and USD savings account(s), and prepaid card

If you are not satisfied with our decision related to your chequing and USD savings account(s), prepaid card, or any related services, other options available to you include:

arbitration, and/or

litigation or civil action.

Complaints related to your credit card

If you're not completely satisfied with the response that you have received from our Client Success representatives, or your complaint is a possible violation of credit card consumer protection requirements, you may request that your concerns be escalated to the compliance team. If appropriate, or when required, your complaint will then be received, reviewed, and addressed by the compliance team.

A word about legal advice

You always have the right to go to a lawyer or seek other ways of resolving your dispute at any time. A lawyer can advise you of your options. There are time limits for taking legal action. Delays could limit your options and legal rights later on.