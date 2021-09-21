Skip links

Wealthsimple Trade Fee Disclosure

Here’s our Wealthsimple Trade fees breakdown (Effective March 26, 2021):

Commission for US & Cdn listed securities: $0

Account Opening: $0

Account Closing: $0

Deposits via Bank Transfer (EFT): $0

Withdrawals via Bank Transfer (EFT): $0

Electronic Statements & Trade Confirmations: $0

Inactive account: $0

Foreign Exchange Fee (CAD ⇆ USD): Corporate Rate x 1.5%

Outgoing account transfers to another institution: $0

* Please note that Wealthsimple Trade does not currently accept mailed cheques

Fee schedule for Trade premium features

You can upgrade to premium features through the Wealthsimple Trade app or website. When you upgrade, you will gain access to the premium features and be charged a subscription fee in addition to the other fees outlined in this disclosure (including the currency exchange fee above). Unless expressly stated otherwise below, all terms of your Client Account Agreement remain unchanged including applicable fees and features.

Trade Premium Fee: $3 + applicable tax per month

Trade Premium Features: Unlimited Real Time Quotes

When you upgrade to premium features you will be asked to specify an account for billing purposes. The subscription fee will be charged to this account on the date you upgrade and each month thereafter. If your account has insufficient funds available to cover the subscription fee on the payment date, your subscription may be cancelled without notice. You may cancel your subscription at any time. The premium features will apply until the end of the current payment cycle, and you will not receive any pro-rated refund of your subscription fees. To deliver premium features, like your real-time snap quotes, we use third party service providers in accordance with our Privacy Policy. Sometimes there may be delays or even failures by these providers to deliver information that’s unfortunately out of our control.

By-request transactions or special & extenuating circumstance fees

The below list represents transactional fees that would only be incurred if the specified action were requested by the client and the request is approved by a Wealthsimple Trade representative.

Paper Account Statement: $20

Special Requests & Investigation: $75 per hour

Voluntary Corporate Action/Election: $50

Wire Transfer (Incoming and Outgoing)**: $30

Broker assisted phone trade*** Important: We cannot accept trade orders via phone or email. See below for more details: $45

**If you wish to wire an amount greater than $50K our team may be able to make arrangements for the specified fee. Please submit a request for more details. ***The ability to submit trade instructions via phone is available only in extenuating circumstances and can only be executed through Canadian ShareOwner Investment Inc.'s trade desk. Our Wealthsimple Trade Client Success team is not authorized to submit any trade orders on behalf of clients.

Last Updated: September 21, 2021

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates.

Wealthsimple Trade is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) (www.iiroc.ca) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) (www.cipf.ca), the benefits of which are limited to activities undertaken by ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Invest and Work are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your Invest and Work accounts are held with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (“WDA”), a registered restricted dealer in jurisdictions other than Québec. In Québec, WDA is registered as a derivatives dealer. Crypto-assets are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme.

Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a FINTRAC registered money services business. The funds you add to the Cash Account Funds are held securely in our omnibus custodial account with Canadian Western Trust Company, a federal trust company regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions under the Trust and Loan Companies Act.

The Wealthsimple Visa Prepaid Card (Cash Card) is issued by People's Trust Company pursuant to license by Visa Int. All terms applicable to the Cash Card and all applicable fees and transaction limits with respect to the Cash Card and the services may be found in the Wealthsimple Cash Visa® Prepaid Card Cardholder Agreement between you and Peoples Trust Company.

Our Save product is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are not protected by CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

All cash balances from your Wealthsimple Cash and Save account(s) are held in trust at a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member institution. Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. is not a CDIC member institution. CDIC is a federal Crown corporation. CDIC is not a bank or a private insurance company. CDIC protects eligible deposits held at CDIC member institutions in case of a member’s failure. For eligible deposits held in trust at a CDIC member institution, CDIC insures up to $100,000 for each beneficiary named in a trust, provided certain disclosure rules are met. Coverage is free and automatic. For more information on how CDIC trust protection works, click here.

Wealthsimple Tax is offered by SimpleTax Software Inc. under the terms of our Wealthsimple Tax User Agreement.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our investment risk disclosure for more information.

For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

© 2022, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.

IIROC Member CIPF Member