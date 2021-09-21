Wealthsimple Trade Fee Disclosure

Here’s our Wealthsimple Trade fees breakdown (Effective March 26, 2021):

Commission for US & Cdn listed securities: $0

Account Opening: $0

Account Closing: $0

Deposits via Bank Transfer (EFT): $0

Withdrawals via Bank Transfer (EFT): $0

Electronic Statements & Trade Confirmations: $0

Inactive account: $0

Foreign Exchange Fee (CAD ⇆ USD): Corporate Rate x 1.5%

Outgoing account transfers to another institution: $0

* Please note that Wealthsimple Trade does not currently accept mailed cheques

Fee schedule for Trade premium features

You can upgrade to premium features through the Wealthsimple Trade app or website. When you upgrade, you will gain access to the premium features and be charged a subscription fee in addition to the other fees outlined in this disclosure (including the currency exchange fee above). Unless expressly stated otherwise below, all terms of your Client Account Agreement remain unchanged including applicable fees and features.

Trade Premium Fee: $3 + applicable tax per month

Trade Premium Features: Unlimited Real Time Quotes

When you upgrade to premium features you will be asked to specify an account for billing purposes. The subscription fee will be charged to this account on the date you upgrade and each month thereafter. If your account has insufficient funds available to cover the subscription fee on the payment date, your subscription may be cancelled without notice. You may cancel your subscription at any time. The premium features will apply until the end of the current payment cycle, and you will not receive any pro-rated refund of your subscription fees. To deliver premium features, like your real-time snap quotes, we use third party service providers in accordance with our Privacy Policy. Sometimes there may be delays or even failures by these providers to deliver information that’s unfortunately out of our control.

By-request transactions or special & extenuating circumstance fees

The below list represents transactional fees that would only be incurred if the specified action were requested by the client and the request is approved by a Wealthsimple Trade representative.

Paper Account Statement: $20

Special Requests & Investigation: $75 per hour

Voluntary Corporate Action/Election: $50

Wire Transfer (Incoming and Outgoing)**: $30

Broker assisted phone trade*** Important: We cannot accept trade orders via phone or email. See below for more details: $45

**If you wish to wire an amount greater than $50K our team may be able to make arrangements for the specified fee. Please submit a request for more details. ***The ability to submit trade instructions via phone is available only in extenuating circumstances and can only be executed through Canadian ShareOwner Investment Inc.'s trade desk. Our Wealthsimple Trade Client Success team is not authorized to submit any trade orders on behalf of clients.