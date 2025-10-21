We don’t believe in timing the market. We build portfolios of assets that are low-fee, broadly diversified across markets, and expected to perform well long-term. For most people this is the best way to invest in public stock and bond markets. Outperforming the market is difficult, and the data shows that very few active managers do it consistently, especially when considering their fees. While some managers are able to consistently outperform the market, predicting which ones will in advance is equally difficult.

The two most important determinants of wealth for investors are their savings rate and their ability to stick with an investment strategy. That’s why we’ve designed an experience to help you invest long-term, including advisors to answer questions and help you stick to your plan, and a variety of portfolios that align with your goals.