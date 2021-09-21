The content highlighted in the “News” window is provided by Xignite. The content is not produced, verified or endorsed by Wealthsimple and is not a recommendation or investment advice. Wealthsimple makes no representations or warranties about the accuracy or quality of the content. Make sure you do your research before trading and consider information from a wide variety of sources.
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Client Code
- File a complaint
- Full Disclosure
- Legal Disclaimers
- Best execution disclosure
- Cash user agreement
- Tax user agreement
- Invest fee disclosure
- Trade fee disclosure
- Crypto client relationship disclosure
- Crypto product risk disclosure
- Flinks end user agreement
- Trade In-App News Disclosure