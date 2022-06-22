Wealthsimple Crypto Fee Schedule

Everyday Fee Schedule

Below is a list of fees associated with normal day-to-day transactions. The only trading fee we charge in our crypto trading accounts is a 1.5-2% Operations Fee per transaction. This is charged by applying a spread on the bid and ask prices at which buy orders and sell orders execute. Trading spreads are presented in the Wealthsimple app.

For illustrative purposes, if you place an order to buy $100 of bitcoin and the trading spread is 1.5% or 150bps, you will pay $1.50 for the transaction. This spread covers custodial expenses charged by our third-party custodians and Wealthsimple business costs.

Wealthsimple will not earn any other revenue from trading crypto-assets. In particular, Wealthsimple will not apply any of the following fees:

Description & Amount

Commission Fees: $0

Account Opening: $0

Account Closing: $0

Deposits via Bank Transfer (EFT): $0

Withdrawals via Bank Transfer (EFT): $0

Electronic Statements and Trade Confirmations: $0

Inactive Accounts: $0

Operations Fee: 1.5-2% per transaction

By-request Transactions or Extenuating Circumstance Fees

The following are transactional fees that only apply if you request the associated service and the request is approved by a Wealthsimple representative.

Description & Amount

Special Requests & Investigation$75 per hour

Staking Fees

If you stake tokens using the staking functionality, Wealthsimple Crypto charges you a fee equal to a percentage of staking rewards received. Staking rewards and the fee Wealthsimple Crypto charges vary by token. The fee for each token supported for staking is set out below:

Token & Fee

Solana (SOL): 30%

This fee is deducted from your rewards when rewards are distributed to you by Wealthsimple. Please note that for some tokens, the third-party validators to which your tokens are staked can set a “validator commission” rate and receive a portion of your rewards as the “validator commission”. Wealthsimple Crypto’s fee is applied after deduction of any applicable validator commissions. For further information, refer to the Crypto Asset Statement for the token and the Wealthsimple Crypto Product Risk Disclosure.

For illustrative purposes, if you stake 100 SOL, the network issued rewards of 5%, the validator commission is 10%, and Wealthsimple Crypto’s fee is 30%, you should receive approximately 3.15 SOL:

Gross rewards (5%): 5 SOL

Less: Validator commission (10%)(0.5) SOL

Received by Wealthsimple Crypto: 4.5 SOL

Less: Wealthsimple Crypto fee (30%)(1.35) SOL

Net rewards to client: 3.15 SOL

Total fees: 1.85 SOL

This example is for illustrative purposes only and does not take into account, among other factors, variability in reward rates over time or the compounding of rewards.

Note: The above list of fees is accurate as of June 22, 2022. Fees are subject to change, with notice in accordance with applicable requirements.