Wealthsimple Cookie Policy

Wealthsimple uses cookies and other commonly used technologies such as web beacons, device identifiers, and tracer tags to collect automated information when you visit our website.

What are cookies?

A cookie is a small piece of text containing a unique identifier that is sent to your browser by a website you visit. These cookies are stored on your hard drive, and allow the site to remember information about your visit, which can make it easier to visit the site again and make the site more useful to you. This information may include, for example, your username, operating system, IP address, language settings.

Wealthsimple also uses similar technologies such as “tracer tags” or “web beacons”, which provide information about your interactions with our site, such as the pages you visit, the features you use, and the length of your visit.

How do we use cookies and similar technologies?

Wealthsimple uses cookies and similar technologies on the pages on our website where you are prompted to log in or that are customizable. We may use this information to:

Identify your browser in order to verify your identity when accessing your account information;

Allow us and our service providers to personalize the website or other content in accordance with your interests and preferences (e.g. language preference) and improve your user experience; and/or

Provide you with tailored advertising and offers (Interest-Based Advertising).

Interest Based Advertising

We may use third parties such as ad exchanges and data companies to serve our advertisements in the Wealthsimple app, on our websites or other websites. These companies may use cookies, tracer tags or web beacons to report certain information about your visits to our apps, the websites and other websites (such as web pages you visit and your response to ads) in order to measure the effectiveness of our marketing campaigns and to deliver tailored advertising, both on and off our websites.

OPTING OUT

Cookies

You may opt-out of cookies by disabling cookies in your web browser’s settings. Here are instructions for the most common browsers:

Wealthsimple does not require you to allow cookies but disabling cookies on your browser may reduce your ability to take advantage of the features of the website.

Interest-Based Advertising

You can opt-out of receiving interest-based advertising through the Digital Advertising Alliance of Canada’s Adchoices opt-out tool .

To learn more about interest-based advertising, and how the opt-out tool works, visit youradchoices.ca.

Important Notes About Your Opt-Outs: