The Wealthsimple Client Code

Introduction

Wealthsimple is committed to fostering a healthy, positive and supportive workplace where all of our employees and clients are treated with respect and dignity. This Client Code applies to all forms of communication, including email, social media, electronic, print and verbal communications, between Wealthsimple, Wealthsimple employees and our clients. As a company, we are determined to treat our clients with respect, fairness and professionalism. In return, we expect that our employees are also treated in the same manner. We have zero tolerance for when employees are treated in a manner that does not align with our values.

Key Concepts

At the core of the Wealthsimple Client Code is a prohibition on discrimination and harassment, including sexual harassment. We define these terms as follows:

Discrimination means improper differential treatment related to any of the prohibited grounds of discrimination as outlined under provincial or other local legislation. Under the Canadian Human Rights Act (CHRA), prohibited grounds for discrimination and harassment include, but are not limited to, race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, family status, disability, genetic characteristics.

Harassment means offending or humiliating someone physically or verbally, threatening or intimidating someone, or making unwelcome jokes or comments.

Sexual Harassment means offensive behaviour or comments based on gender or sexuality, and behaviour of a sexual nature that creates a hostile, intimidating or unwelcome environment.

Improper Client Conduct

All Wealthsimple employees are entitled to work in an environment that is free of discrimination and harassment. We take into account all relevant information to determine whether particular behaviour or communication is discriminatory or constitutes harassment. Such abusive behaviour may include:

discriminating against or making discriminatory remarks, including sharing employee personal information in public forums such as social platforms;

engaging in any form of Harassment, including hostile remarks, offensive behaviour, slander, humiliation, intimidation, violence, threats, profanity and rude or inappropriate language;

Sexual Harassment, including use of sexually explicit language and engaging in sexually explicit behaviour, whether verbal or non-verbal; and

unreasonable demands, which can have a deep and negative impact on our employees or which can take up an unreasonable amount of time to address.

Wealthsimple employees are here to assist you in navigating or resolving product or service issues to the best of their ability. There may be times when our employees are unable to resolve your issue. In such cases, they will attempt to provide alternative solutions. Under no circumstances will our employees be expected to endure any of the above abusive behaviours, or others which are not listed, whether intentional or unintentional.

Our Response

If any Wealthsimple employee is subjected to improper client conduct prohibited by this Client Code, we may take immediate steps to maintain a safe and respectful environment, including:

investigating the matter;

issuing a warning;

closing any account(s) you may have with us

reporting the incident to regulators or police.

We appreciate the trust that you have placed in us and we appreciate your cooperation with this Client Code.