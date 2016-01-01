Wealthsimple Investments Inc.

Relationship Disclosure for Self-Directed Accounts

Please review the information provided in this Relationship Disclosure document. It contains important details about the products and services we offer, the features of your account(s) and how it/they operate(s), and our responsibilities to you. Should there be material changes impacting this Relationship Disclosure information, we will let you know.

If you have a question, contact our Clients Success team by submitting a request to support@wealthsimple.com or by phone at 1-855-255-9038 Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5:30 pm (EST).

About Us

Wealthsimple Self-Directed Accounts are offered by Wealthsimple Investments Inc. (WSII), a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization(CIRO) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). WSII is an investment dealer registered in each province and territory of Canada. WSII provides order-execution only trading and related services to self service investors.

WSII also provides other services that are not related to self-directed accounts, including acting as a custodian and/or investment fund manager in a services arrangement with WSII’s affiliate, Wealthsimple Inc.

Products and Services Offered

Products

We offer the ability to trade exchange-traded securities, including equities, investment funds, options, and crypto assets. Our list of available products may change from time to time.

For more information on investment products, you can also read the investment explanations in the Investments at a Glance, a booklet prepared by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) for financial consumers like you. It's available on the CSA website at https://www.securities-administrators.ca (see Investor Tools).

Services

WSII provides order-execution only accounts (OEO Accounts). With an OEO Account, you can enter orders using our mobile application, website, or trading desk.

We provide you support, tools and resources to help you make informed investment decisions and be confident in your investment choices. WSII will not provide any recommendations to you and will not be responsible for making a suitability determination of trades when accepting orders from you. You alone will be responsible for your own investment decisions and Wealthsimple will not consider your financial situation, investment knowledge, investment objectives and risk tolerance when accepting orders from you. We do not provide financial, legal, tax or investment advice or recommendations.

Fee Schedule

The fees you pay are explained on the Pricing section of our website or can be found at https://www.wealthsimple.com/en-ca/legal/fees/trade . If you have a Crypto account, the fees you pay can be found at https://www.wealthsimple.com/en-ca/legal/fees/crypto .

Our Reporting to You

Trade Confirmations

When you buy or sell securities or crypto assets, a trade confirmation will be made available to you electronically within one business day of the trade date. It will contain the details of the transaction including but not limited to:

Security / crypto asset name, marketplace (if applicable) and dates

Amount paid by you for a purchase or paid to you on a sale

Amount of any commission, spread, charge or fee applied

Account Statements

Monthly account statements are available electronically.

Annual Performance Report

On an annual basis, WSII will provide a performance report which will include account percentage return information. This report details how the investments in your account have performed in the last calendar year.

Investment Benchmarks

Investment benchmarks generally provide a broad measure of the return generated by specific asset classes over a given period. An Investment Benchmark can be used as a standard against which the performance of a security or investment portfolio can be measured. The most common form of investment benchmark is an index such as a stock or bond index. Some common broad-based market benchmarks include the S&P/TSX Composite Index, FTSE TMX Canada Universe Bond, and the S&P 500 Index.

Measuring the return of your portfolio against appropriate benchmarks can be an effective way of assessing the relative performance of your investments. However, when selecting a benchmark, you should carefully consider a benchmark that reflects your investments.

Conflicts of Interest

Please refer to Wealthsimple’s Conflicts of Interest Disclosure .

Other Helpful Information

We look forward to serving you. Our focus is on establishing open communication to build and maintain a strong relationship. Yet we know that misunderstandings and mistakes may occur. If you have a complaint, please let us know. See Wealthsimple’s complaint process here .

Documents provided to you at the time of account opening.

We have provided you with copies of the following documents for your account:

1. Wealthsimple Account Agreements

2. Complaint Resolution Process

3. Conflicts of Interest Policy

3. Relationship Disclosure

4. Self-Directed Fee Schedule

5. Crypto Fee Schedule

6. Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) Brochure

7. CIRO – An Investor’s Guide to Making a Complaint

Making a Complaint- A Guide for Investors Brochure (Part 1 of 2)

How Can I Get My Money Back? A Guide for Investors Brochure (Part 2 of 2)

8. How CIRO Protects Investors Brochure

Thank you for choosing Wealthsimple. We look forward to helping you achieve your financial goals, now and in the years to come.