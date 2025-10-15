Skip to main content

Unlock institutional-grade tools, real-time data, and expanded market access. All on a powerful, commission-free trading platform.

Meet the tools for your trades

React to market movements with advanced strategies, expanded hours, and smart tracking tools. Our platform’s made for skilled traders with complex strategies — like you.

Options

Advanced strategies

Execute your market strategy with precision thanks to covered calls, secured puts, and multi-leg options, like vertical and calendar spreads.

Smart Tools

Hot keys

Turn your trading dashboard into a command centre with keyboard shortcuts. Execute trades faster, reduce mistakes, and stay locked into the market.

Real-time

Pricing & charts

Get real-time streaming quotes for free, unlike at other brokerages (that we won’t name here — IYKYK).

Market access

Longest trading hours in Canada

With 24/5 trading hours for U.S. stocks and 24/7 trading for gold and crypto, we provide unrestricted market access. There’s nothing like it in Canada.

Smart tools

Performance insights

Access a holistic view of your portfolio’s performance, including realized returns, deposits, dividends earned, and more.

real-time

Money movement

Deposit up to $250,000 and move money between accounts in seconds.

real-time

Fractional order execution

Purchase a piece of a company instantly and at the best execution — it's the price you see or better.

Coming soon

Authorized traders

Get permission to invest on behalf of a family member or friend. Or share trading access with someone you trust without giving away control of your account.

Catch up on everything we announced at the latest Wealthsimple Presents, including pro-level trading tools, brand new portfolios, and gold — yes, gold.

Low fees. Period.

Active traders could save more than $4,200 a year on commission fees versus the big banks. Enter your monthly trades to see how much you could save by ditching the big guys.

 

Your AUM, or assets under management, is the total value of your savings and investments held across all financial institutions and brokers. It should exclude any property.

 

This is the total number of trades you make in a month. If you’re trading stocks or ETFs more than 150 times a month, big banks could be charging you up to $9.37 per trade. Us? It’s $0 per trade.

 

This is the number of options contracts you usually place in a month. Big banks charge a $1.25 fee per contract. That can add up. Especially when you could be paying, well, no fees.

 

This is the average CAD balance you keep on your margin account. If your loan balance is less than $100,000, big banks could be charging you an average margin rate of 6.29%. At Wealthsimple, your rate varies by plan — but we always aim to keep it lower.

You could save up to

$1,368

by switching to Wealthsimple

Your blueprint for better trading

stocks & etfs

$0 commission trading

Options

The only $0 options trading platform in Canada

margin

Lower margin rates than your bank

Gold

The lowest trading fees in Canada

crypto

Trade with fees as low as 0.05%

coming early 2026

Norbert's Gambit

  • Skip high FX spreads by converting Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars (and back) at near market rates

coming early 2026

Norbert's Gambit

Our competition is no competition

Wealthsimple
Green bank
Royal blue bank
Green broker
Commission fees$0$9.99$9.95$0
Options contract fees$0$1.25$1.25$0.15 — $0.99
CAD margin rates4.2%6.75%7%8.95%
USD margin rates6.75%8.75%9%11.75%

This chart compares Wealthsimple's various trading fees to those of the top three brokers in terms of trading volume in Canada for 2024. Commission fees shown are based on Wealthsimple Generation rates, and comparable rates of a similar level from the other brokers, as of Oct 15, 2025. All information provided is for illustration purposes only and actual fees from individual financial institutions may vary.

Coming soon

Your command centre, powered by AI: A preview

Your trading is about to get even smarter. We’re leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver insights tailored to your holdings — and here’s what’s coming soon.

AI-powered performance summaries

Get curated insights for your portfolio, all aimed at delivering rich intel about what’s moving — and why.

Faster stock screening

Use natural language — the kind you’d use while talking to a friend — to look up stocks of interest.

Earnings dates

Keep track of your holdings and watchlist with earnings call insights and summaries.

Say howdy to your partner

Ready to start trading? Reach out to a dedicated relationship manager. They’re your go-to source for tips, feedback, and much more.

Take your investing to the next level

Upgrade your trading experience in less than three minutes.

FAQs

Which exchanges can I trade on?

Choose from thousands of stocks, ETFs and OTC securities listed across the TSX, TSXV, CBOE Canada, CSE, NYSE, NASDAQ, CBOE, and a limited number of OTC-listed ADRs.

What times can I trade with Wealthsimple?

We’ve extended our trading hours to give you even more flexibility when it comes to your portfolio. Now, you can buy and sell stocks and ETFs from Sunday 8:00 pm to Friday 8:00 pm ET. For gold and crypto, you can trade 24/7.

And even though we can’t predict the market, our extended hours give you the convenience to trade within it on your own schedule. Currently, only a limited selection of US listed stocks and ETFs are available for trading during extended hours. You can browse eligible securities by searching for and selecting the “extended hours trading” category from the 'Discover' tab search bar in the Wealthsimple app. If you place fractional trades outside of trading hours, they will be queued to fill instantly once the market opens again. 

Have more questions? Check out this helpful article. For details about the risks and considerations — click here.

What options strategies do you currently support?

We support covered calls, secured puts, and multi-leg strategies (like vertical and calendar spreads). Learn more about our options trading strategies here.

What account types are available for active traders?

We have account types for all your goals. Registered accounts include RRSP, TFSA, LIRA, RESP, FHSA, RRIF. For non-registered accounts, we have Cash accounts and Margin accounts for additional buying power.

We also have Corporate accounts to help grow your business commission-free and with access to leverage with margin interest rates lower than any Canadian bank.

Do you offer margin trading? What are your margin rates?

Yes, we offer margin trading. Get access to increased buying power with rates lower than any Canadian bank. Unlock additional buying power by linking your TFSA account.  Learn more about margin trading here.

How do we save active traders over $4,200 a year in fees?

These savings are based on the maximum commission fee amount shown at September 30, 2025 from the leading five Banks in Canada, with commission fees ranging from $0 to 7.00. per trade for stocks and options only, for active traders, trading more than 150 trades a quarter with $1.25 per options contract. Actual commission fees and total fees may vary. All amounts shown are in USD. All investments involve risk. See our fee schedule for self-directed accounts and our plans and benefits for details.