React to market movements with advanced strategies, expanded hours, and smart tracking tools. Our platform’s made for skilled traders with complex strategies — like you.
Execute your market strategy with precision thanks to covered calls, secured puts, and multi-leg options, like vertical and calendar spreads.
Turn your trading dashboard into a command centre with keyboard shortcuts. Execute trades faster, reduce mistakes, and stay locked into the market.
Get real-time streaming quotes for free, unlike at other brokerages (that we won’t name here — IYKYK).
With 24/5 trading hours for U.S. stocks and 24/7 trading for gold and crypto, we provide unrestricted market access. There’s nothing like it in Canada.
Access a holistic view of your portfolio’s performance, including realized returns, deposits, dividends earned, and more.
Deposit up to $250,000 and move money between accounts in seconds.
Purchase a piece of a company instantly and at the best execution — it's the price you see or better.
Get permission to invest on behalf of a family member or friend. Or share trading access with someone you trust without giving away control of your account.
Our competition is no competition
Wealthsimple
Green bank
Royal blue bank
Green broker
|Commission fees
|$0
|$9.99
|$9.95
|$0
|Options contract fees
|$0
|$1.25
|$1.25
|$0.15 — $0.99
|CAD margin rates
|4.2%
|6.75%
|7%
|8.95%
|USD margin rates
|6.75%
|8.75%
|9%
|11.75%
FAQs
Which exchanges can I trade on?
Which exchanges can I trade on?
Choose from thousands of stocks, ETFs and OTC securities listed across the TSX, TSXV, CBOE Canada, CSE, NYSE, NASDAQ, CBOE, and a limited number of OTC-listed ADRs.
What times can I trade with Wealthsimple?
What times can I trade with Wealthsimple?
We’ve extended our trading hours to give you even more flexibility when it comes to your portfolio. Now, you can buy and sell stocks and ETFs from Sunday 8:00 pm to Friday 8:00 pm ET. For gold and crypto, you can trade 24/7.
And even though we can’t predict the market, our extended hours give you the convenience to trade within it on your own schedule. Currently, only a limited selection of US listed stocks and ETFs are available for trading during extended hours. You can browse eligible securities by searching for and selecting the “extended hours trading” category from the 'Discover' tab search bar in the Wealthsimple app. If you place fractional trades outside of trading hours, they will be queued to fill instantly once the market opens again.
Have more questions? Check out this helpful article. For details about the risks and considerations — click here.
What options strategies do you currently support?
What options strategies do you currently support?
We support covered calls, secured puts, and multi-leg strategies (like vertical and calendar spreads). Learn more about our options trading strategies here.
What account types are available for active traders?
What account types are available for active traders?
We have account types for all your goals. Registered accounts include RRSP, TFSA, LIRA, RESP, FHSA, RRIF. For non-registered accounts, we have Cash accounts and Margin accounts for additional buying power.
We also have Corporate accounts to help grow your business commission-free and with access to leverage with margin interest rates lower than any Canadian bank.
Do you offer margin trading? What are your margin rates?
Do you offer margin trading? What are your margin rates?
Yes, we offer margin trading. Get access to increased buying power with rates lower than any Canadian bank. Unlock additional buying power by linking your TFSA account. Learn more about margin trading here.
How do we save active traders over $4,200 a year in fees?
How do we save active traders over $4,200 a year in fees?
These savings are based on the maximum commission fee amount shown at September 30, 2025 from the leading five Banks in Canada, with commission fees ranging from $0 to 7.00. per trade for stocks and options only, for active traders, trading more than 150 trades a quarter with $1.25 per options contract. Actual commission fees and total fees may vary. All amounts shown are in USD. All investments involve risk. See our fee schedule for self-directed accounts and our plans and benefits for details.