We’ve extended our trading hours to give you even more flexibility when it comes to your portfolio. Now, you can buy and sell stocks and ETFs from Sunday 8:00 pm to Friday 8:00 pm ET. For gold and crypto, you can trade 24/7.

And even though we can’t predict the market, our extended hours give you the convenience to trade within it on your own schedule. Currently, only a limited selection of US listed stocks and ETFs are available for trading during extended hours. You can browse eligible securities by searching for and selecting the “extended hours trading” category from the 'Discover' tab search bar in the Wealthsimple app. If you place fractional trades outside of trading hours, they will be queued to fill instantly once the market opens again.

